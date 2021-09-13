The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Adam Lee Provencal, 42, 200 block of Singapore Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense). Bond: none.

Angel Manuel Rivera Pagan, 48, 300 block of Paramaribo St., Punta Gorda. Charges: using a firearm while committing a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, sale of heroin, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

William Leon Hughes Jr., 27, 15400 block of Sunkist Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Marshall Clayton Keith, 39, 13300 block of Carter Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Shayne Stevens Smith, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.

Sandra Gail Russell, 60, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.

John Charles Wagner, 57, 19200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.


Danney Lee Coleman Jr., 32, 21400 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.

Harry David Cummings, 38, 1700 block of Wendover St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Javier Martinez-Molina, 34, 5100 block of Cambay St., North Port. Charge: indecent exposure by exposing sexual organs. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Daniel Scott Walchle, 51, 7400 block of Mill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Brandon Gene Wiersma, 28, 1900 block of Clovelon St., North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Frank DiFiore

