The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kaya Paul Diaz, 20, of Wilton, California. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Natasha Marie Walker, 26, of Wilton, California. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Leroy Sheppard, 77, address withheld. Charges: sexual battery against a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation. Bond: none.
Todd Edward Tyler, 50, 4000 block of Elvington Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Ronald Edward Terry Jr., 22, 4300 block of Sibley Bay Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Dylan Jacob Gay, 27, 1800 block of Ayrshire Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.
Mathew Carter Harris III, 39, 21400 block of Holdern Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $900.
Kandi Lynne Patterson, 56, address withheld. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
Pablo Alonso Reyes, 48, of Immokalee. Charges: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
Jacob Michael Rice, 30, of Barboursville, West Virginia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dawn Marie Reeverts, 56, 17200 block of Naiad Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
Kristina Michelle Seybold, 26, 3400 block of Catskill Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
John Anthony Porter, 36, 13300 block of Bucket Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Nicole Rose Bergner, 42, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Mickey Lee Howell, 36, of Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Eric Christian Botelho, 50, 1100 block of Clark Street, Englewood. Charges: false imprisonment, DUI, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Yevgeniy Valadimirovich Strelkov, 30, 8300 block of Hedgecoth Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of obscene material involving a child. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jamie Kirby, 44, 21900 block of Beaverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
Christina Maria Willey, 42, 5100 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charges: sexual battery, bribery, and smuggling contraband into prison. Bond: $16,500.
Dodie Alyssa Albritton, 30, 2800 block of SW Terrell Street, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Cecil Brian Brown Sr., 48, 1000 block of SE Alabama Street, Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,620.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
