The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Timothy Crago II, 34, 6100 block of Quince Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $3,500.
Scott Michael Cannizzaro, 41, 1300 block of Fireside Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and violation of pre-trial release condition. Bond: $9,000.
Robin Ann Zick, 39, 1700 block of Cederwood Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary. Bond: $5,000.
Douglas Antonio Smith, 39, 2100 block of Loveland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
David Steven Ray, 48, 6100 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Nathaniel Brandon Haines, 26, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Lisa Ann Calderon, 47, 26200 block of Seminole Lakes Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sean Michael Barrett, 54, 6700 block of Dennison Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery and disorderly conduct. Bond: $2,620.
Jeffrey Chung, 39, 4700 block of Lummus Street, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,620.
Michael E. Penhale, 39, 1200 block of Mallicoat Road, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $10,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dylan Lee Bradley Biehl, 31, 2000 block of NW Howard Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Patrick Wayne Jarrell, 58, 1200 block of Sun Market Place, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Anna Michelle Dickens, 35, of Bay St. Louis, Miss. Charge: battery against first responder. Bond: none.
Kalvin J Flowers, 44, Pompano Beach. Charges: burglary, possession of burglar’s tools with intent to use, and grand theft. Bond: none.
Patrick Eugene Hall, 37, of Naples. Charges: simple assault and failure to undergo criminal registration. Bond: $620.
Danny Adam Neff, 42, of Rutledge, Tenn. Charges: three counts of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond: none.
Francine Marrie Olson, 25, 1000 block of West Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of violation of pre-trial release condition for domestic violence. Bond: none.
Arlishea Nichelle Scarborough, 52, 1100 block of SW Raindow Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $50,000.
Jennifer Suszanne Waters, 42, 14100 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine over 14 grams, burglary, armed burglary, larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of new or harmful legend drug, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and 19 counts of grand theft of firearms. Bond: none.
Alexander Guadalupe Caballero, 35, 2600 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
Randy Lamar Williams, 55, of Bronson. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine 14 grams or more, possession of new or harmful legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $25,120.
