The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jennifer Lynn Martin, 40, 100 block of Valdiva Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Thomas Franklin Lucas, 45, 600 block of Floor Elaine, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Paul Phillip Moreau, 53, 13200 block of Flaherty Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Alexandria Pereira, 21, 3400 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
Kelsey Karl Eagans, 34, 4000 block of Allure Lane, North Port. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: none.
James David Alexander, 27, 6100 block of Deming Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Miguel Angel Nieves Valencia, 23, of Kissimmee. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $16,000.
Kenneth John Coen, 51, 5500 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, resisting officer without violence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kelsey Erskine Shepherd, 45, 15300 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: false ID presented to law enforcement and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
D. Justin Mercurio, 49, of North Fort Myers. Charges: burglary, grand theft, forgery, criminal mischief, and uttering a forged instrument. Bond: none.
Antonio Melcon Martinez, 30, of Hialeah, Florida. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Gregory Lee Brown, 59, 3400 block of Avaanti Circle, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
James Scott Spears, 51, 3100 block of Johnnesberg Road, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Deauvion Rayquan Washington, 23, 300 block of North 16th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
