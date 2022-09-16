The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jose Luis Gonzalez-Celis, 32, of Sarasota. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jose Luis Gonzalez-Celis, 32, of Sarasota. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Anthony Alfonso Casalino, 34, 2300 block of Dorsey Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. Bond: $90,000.
Michael John Bebon, 49, 13200 block of Flaherty Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Matias Francisco Urrutia Latapia, 27, of New York City. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement, failure to register motor vehicle, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Robert Joseph Ciszewski, 77, of North Fort Myers. Charge: exposure of sexual organs. Bond: $2,500.
Dennis Michael Gray, 62, of Clearwater, Florida. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Anton Jeromaine Grooms, 46, of Brooksville, Florida. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Lisa Marie Marciano, 55, 3100 block of Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Andrew David Smith, 31, 3400 block of Edgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Luke Kenneth Delano, 24, 3700 block of Ragen Street, North Port. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,620.
Dawson Jacob Yee, 19, 5100 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Michael Arturo Garcia, 26, 3000 block of Tamarind Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $4,620.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ian Dutch Dorbeck, 49, 13100 block of Kingsway Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
April Marie Jenkins, 38, unknown block of Flecher Street, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.
Benjamin Lewis Omar, 36, 1500 block of NE Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charges: delivering narcotics within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $23,500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.