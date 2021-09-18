The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Adam Michael Kuhlwein, 40, 3300 block of Ash St., Punta Gorda. Charges: false reports to law enforcement authorities and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: released on his own recognizance. 

Johnathan Andrew McClelland, 31, address withheld. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and battery. Bond: $7,500.

Douglas H. Keevis, 56, 2200 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and trespassing. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Yvenson Lebrun, 21, Hallandale Beach, Florida. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Cheila Concepcion Perez, 22, 600 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Megan Marie Gault, 34, 1800 block of Nobregas Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Clifford Romain Maloy Jr., 67, 3700 block of Cuthbert Ave., North Port. Charge: sex offender violation for failure to report to the driver's license office a change in address. Bond: none.

Joshua David Tellier, 36, Mocha Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: flee/elude police: fail to obey law enforcement officer's order to stop. Bond: $1,500.

