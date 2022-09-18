The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Preston Lee Hobbs, 56, of Savannah, TN. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Nicholas M. Fontanez, 21, 47800 block Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery with bodily harm. Bond: $500,000.
• Xiaocheng Zhao, 28, 26000 block of Salonikla Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and tampering with a witness in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.
• Heather Jeanne Dykes, 55, 1400 block of San Carlo Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
• Kelly Ann Smith, 42, 1300 block of Collingsworth Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked or false identification given to law enforcement officers. Bond: $3,500.
• Melissa Dymond-Demetrowitz, 23, 21200 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and accessory after the fact of a capital felony. Bond: none.
• Francisco Tumtzunux, 26, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
• Donald Brent Sinnett, 40, 3100 block of 10th St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Christian Jon Glover, 58, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Officer reported the following arrests:
• George Vanburen Housekeeper Jr., 49, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Cody Lee Sarver, 21, 1100 block of Carnegie Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Antonio Machado, 31, of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
• Richard Joseph Rivers III, 46, 5900 block of Pan American Blvd., North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence and trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jorge Luis Alvarez, 55, 100 block of Vouge St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Chazairie Veronica Ayala, 34, 15400 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Ian Dutch Dorbeck, 49, 13100 block of Kingsway Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Charles Francis Fontenot, 41, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Markeisha Shafae Gant, 32, 0 block of Booker T. Washington Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Xavier Lee Gonzales, 27, 1300 block of N.E. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• April Marie Jenkins, 38, of Fletcher St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $500.
• Elder Lopez Perez, 20, 1600 block of S.E. First Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Benjamin Lewis Omar, 36, 1500 block of N.E. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended, habitual offender; distribution of drugs within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, school or business. Bond: $23,500.
• Holly Lynn Osteen, 37, 4900 block of N.W. Royal Palm Drive, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
• Rigoberto Santiz Santiz, 28, 1200 block of S.E. Granada Drive, Arcadia. Charges: DUI with damage to property, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and leaving the scene of a crash with damage to property. Bond: $740.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
