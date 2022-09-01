The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jorge Hernandez-Mayo, 38, of Southwest Ranches, Florida. Charge: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jordan Alexander Walter, 21, 4400 block of Pelican Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: carrying a concealed unlicensed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Kenneth Milot Samedi, 50, 500 block of Ridgewood Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $3,500.
• Krystle Lynn Coultas, 38, 2500 block of Luther Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $20,000.
• Jalil Brown, 18, 300 block of Azalea Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and knowingly driving while license suspended and revoked. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Anastasia Marie Lucas, 43, 1400 block of Evangelina Lane, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Renardo Irin McCray, 41, 8700 block of San Pablo Avenue, North Port. Charges: three counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Adolfo Alcocer, 30, Ona, Florida. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
• William Allen King, 60, 13600 block of State Road 70, Arcadia. Charge: battery against staff of a sexually violent predator facility. Bond: none.
