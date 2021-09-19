The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Alexis Issa, 24, 4800 block of Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Brenten Lee Humble, 22, 600 block of Burning Tree Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond; $3,500.
Santiago Guido, 20, 23400 block of Westchester Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: Bond: Bond: $2,500.
Akamar P. Washington, 47, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Gerard Joseph Breault III, 48, 21300 block of Brinson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on firefighter, officer, or EMT; and DUI. Bond: $5,000.
Dillon Cameron, 29, 20400 block of Vanguard Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter, or EMT; and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Elissaint Simplice, 45, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Gary Nathan Conyers, 45, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Megan Nichole Moorefield, 25, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Pamela Faye Shelton, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and trespassing on property other than conveyance or structure. Bond: none.
Denise Marie Compagna, 30, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Tiffany Marie Carmello, 34, 21200 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from dwelling, and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Jennifer Renee Powers, 34, 500 block of Lowell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Robert Garrett Waldron, 38, of Plant City. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: none.
Laurie Sue Williams, 44, of Okeechobee. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, false identification given to law enforcement officer and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $46,000.
Tondrick Mack, Jr., 37, of Fort Myers. Charges: breach of peace, disorderly conduct; and affrays. Bond: $7,500.
Brandon Jeremy Bonds, 38, of Fort Worth, TX. Charges: three counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Sharia Nicole Harley, 32, of Fort Myers. Charges: breach of peace, disorderly conduct; and affrays. Bond: $7,500.
Rachel Marie Lasalle, 41, homeless of Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Eleazar Sanchez Miravete, 36, of Davenport, FL. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Justin Scott Celano, 26, 4200 block of Tennyson Way, Venice. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ruben Jurado, 25, 8300 block of Trionfo Ave., North Port. Charges: battery, criminal mischief with property damage and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
Christopher Keith Moore, 47, 3200 block of Meadow Run Drive, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery on person 65 years of age or older and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $4,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ricardo Castillo, 26, 9500 block of S.E. English Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear and two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Deana Leann Craven, 31, 1000 block of S.E. Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Louis Pernell Dennis, Jr., 37, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: three counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Ronnie Roland Drymon, 50, 6400 block of N.W. Wuthrich Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of assault on a firefighter, officer or EMT; and trespassing on property not a structure or conveyance. Bond: $15,500.
Cheryle Rae Mcbride, 65, of Lake Mary, FL. Charges: smuggling of contraband into a county detention facility, trafficking cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $62,000.
Raquel Alicia Melecio, 31, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief with property damage and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Harry Millie, 36, 90 block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Mateo Jaime Mondragon, 25, 1400 block of S.W. Addison Ave., Arcadia. Charges: simple assault on firefighter, officer or EMT. Bond: $500.
Rafael Emilio Moreno, 32, 2200 block of S.W. Hillsbrough, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Kyle Travis Robertson, 31, of North Fort Myers. Charges: three counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Brian Salcedo, 19, 400 block of N. 16th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Francheska Michelle Santos, 39, 200 block of S. Dade Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Julius Alazdo Warren, 47, 1900 block of S.W. Hendry St., Arcadia. Charges: sale of opium within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
