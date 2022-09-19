The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Alejandra Facio-Orozco, 53, of Tampa. Charges: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
Rainee Nichole Wignall, 38, address withheld. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $5,000.
Erin Ann Matts, 45, 700 block of Tangerine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Duc Ngoc Luong, 52, 2000 block of Hyatt Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Eric James Campbell, Jr., 38, 2400 block of Picnic St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a felony charge, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, smuggle a controlled substance into a detention facility, an underlying charge and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Katherine Ann Aude, 63, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Roberty Gerard Moreau, 64, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Beau Andis Newcomb, 40, 3500 block of Masinni Ave., North Port. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $2,000.
Christopher Robert Costie, 42, homeless of Englewood. Charges: trespassing, resisting officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Lorenzo Recinos Alvarado, 27, 300 block of Calle Liana, Englewood. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christopher Thomas Coleman, 51, 4800 block of Wealherton St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Ruben Jurado, 26, 8300 block of Trionfo Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI, and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
Jennifer Lynn Shaffer, 43, 2700 block of Pebble Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com
