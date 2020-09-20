The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Dalton Ryan Widmann, 25, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Justin Lee Minns, 36, 8300 block of Austrian Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: tampering with a witness in a third degree felony proceeding and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Rosalia Danielle Cardella, 22, 12100 block of Weimer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: batter by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Samantha Erin Jelley, 36, 3000 block of Newbury St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Jeremy Dean Simmons, 39, 2200 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.

Kyle Patrick Murphy, 34, 12100 block of Cochran Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $5,000.

Miguel Enrique Curz Maldonado, 39, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: DUI and driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,500.

Efrain Degado Guardado-Trigueros, 43, 700 block of Adams Ave., Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Jillian Grace Wilson, 19, 6100 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Roman Gabriel Christopher, 48, 11200 block of Carnagie Ave., Englewood. Charges: offender violates no contact order, battery by intentional touch or strike and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $5,000.

Christopher Michael Connor, Jr., 20, 4400 block of N.W. County Road 661. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Jeremy Sands, 49, 26300 block of Lancer Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Cody Seth Jones, 28, 21500 block of Holdern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Bo Tyler Andrews, 30, 1200 block of Lemon St., Punta Gorda. Charges: larceny, more than $300 but less than $10,000 from person 65 years of age or older; and fraud, use or possession of identification of another person. Bond: $3,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Nathaniel Lee Davis, 38, 200 block of Stratford Drive, Englewood. Charges: county ordinance violation, resisting officer without violence and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,120.

Samantha Taylor Mitchell, 26, 14400 block of Palmer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.

Carl Lee Quessenberry, 42, 300 block of Cheshire St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Santos Feliciano Rodriguez-Zuniga, 38, 100 block of Bailey Road, Sarasota. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:

Randall Thomas Williams, 37, 1200 block of New Forest Circle, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

James Lee Bibbs Jr, 40, 1300 block of N.E. Turner Ave, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; possession or use of drug paraphernalia; tamper with or fabricate physical evidence; possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of public housing, school or a place of worship; possession of heroine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of public housing, school or a place of worship; possession of synthetic narcotics with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of public housing, school or a place of worship; and possession of marijuana. Bond: $79,000.

Michael Anthony Brewer, 53, 2300 block of Egerton Dr., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Sarana Chavez Cano, 45, 2800 block of N.W. Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: willfully defraud or attempt to defraud urine drug test and probation violation. Bond: $2,000.

James Curtis Cranford, 38, 1300 block of S.W. Bitter Sweet Dr., Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

William Kenneth Flynn, 64, 6400 block of S.W. Miami Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery, person uses deadly weapon. Bond: $2,500.

Damion Lee Mansfield, of Franklin Park, IL. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Barry Dean McBurney, 37, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: driving with a suspended license habitual offender, resisting officer without violence, failure to appear, possession or use of a controlled substance without a prescription and possess or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Marcus Marcel Melvin, 30, of 5th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: $620. Bond: $620.

Yeni Cruz Merida, 41, 1400 block of 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charges: DUI, 0.15 or higher with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle; resisting officer, flee or elude officer with lights and sirens active; aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill; and driving while license is suspended. Bond: $6,500.

Theresa Lee Moyes, 58, 7600 block of N.W. Cherry Dr., Arcadia. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.

Keith Jacob Ross, 36, of Walling, TN. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.

Grady Marquil Thomas, 54, 400 block of N. 15th St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

