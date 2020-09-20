The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dalton Ryan Widmann, 25, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Justin Lee Minns, 36, 8300 block of Austrian Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: tampering with a witness in a third degree felony proceeding and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Rosalia Danielle Cardella, 22, 12100 block of Weimer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: batter by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Samantha Erin Jelley, 36, 3000 block of Newbury St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Jeremy Dean Simmons, 39, 2200 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
Kyle Patrick Murphy, 34, 12100 block of Cochran Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
Miguel Enrique Curz Maldonado, 39, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: DUI and driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,500.
Efrain Degado Guardado-Trigueros, 43, 700 block of Adams Ave., Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jillian Grace Wilson, 19, 6100 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Roman Gabriel Christopher, 48, 11200 block of Carnagie Ave., Englewood. Charges: offender violates no contact order, battery by intentional touch or strike and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $5,000.
Christopher Michael Connor, Jr., 20, 4400 block of N.W. County Road 661. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Jeremy Sands, 49, 26300 block of Lancer Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Cody Seth Jones, 28, 21500 block of Holdern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Bo Tyler Andrews, 30, 1200 block of Lemon St., Punta Gorda. Charges: larceny, more than $300 but less than $10,000 from person 65 years of age or older; and fraud, use or possession of identification of another person. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Nathaniel Lee Davis, 38, 200 block of Stratford Drive, Englewood. Charges: county ordinance violation, resisting officer without violence and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,120.
Samantha Taylor Mitchell, 26, 14400 block of Palmer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Carl Lee Quessenberry, 42, 300 block of Cheshire St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Santos Feliciano Rodriguez-Zuniga, 38, 100 block of Bailey Road, Sarasota. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Randall Thomas Williams, 37, 1200 block of New Forest Circle, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
James Lee Bibbs Jr, 40, 1300 block of N.E. Turner Ave, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; possession or use of drug paraphernalia; tamper with or fabricate physical evidence; possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of public housing, school or a place of worship; possession of heroine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of public housing, school or a place of worship; possession of synthetic narcotics with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of public housing, school or a place of worship; and possession of marijuana. Bond: $79,000.
Michael Anthony Brewer, 53, 2300 block of Egerton Dr., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Sarana Chavez Cano, 45, 2800 block of N.W. Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: willfully defraud or attempt to defraud urine drug test and probation violation. Bond: $2,000.
James Curtis Cranford, 38, 1300 block of S.W. Bitter Sweet Dr., Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
William Kenneth Flynn, 64, 6400 block of S.W. Miami Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery, person uses deadly weapon. Bond: $2,500.
Damion Lee Mansfield, of Franklin Park, IL. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Barry Dean McBurney, 37, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: driving with a suspended license habitual offender, resisting officer without violence, failure to appear, possession or use of a controlled substance without a prescription and possess or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Marcus Marcel Melvin, 30, of 5th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: $620. Bond: $620.
Yeni Cruz Merida, 41, 1400 block of 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charges: DUI, 0.15 or higher with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle; resisting officer, flee or elude officer with lights and sirens active; aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill; and driving while license is suspended. Bond: $6,500.
Theresa Lee Moyes, 58, 7600 block of N.W. Cherry Dr., Arcadia. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.
Keith Jacob Ross, 36, of Walling, TN. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
Grady Marquil Thomas, 54, 400 block of N. 15th St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.