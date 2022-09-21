The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
David Jason Williams, 43, unknown block of Cooper Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: misdemeanor failure to appear and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Robert Andrew Nicholas IV, 42, 400 block of Charlotte Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
James Allen Grempel, 36, 2300 block of Ednor Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $12,500.
Justin Blair Spurlock, 34, 400 block of Crystal Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Luis Alejandro Martinez, 44, of Palmetto. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $3,500.
Matthew Robert Combs, 23, 2700 block of Chipley Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $8,500.
Floyd Wrich, 68, of Cape Coral. Charges: exposure of sexual organs and carrying concealed unlicensed firearm. Bond: $3,500.
Odir Geovanny Flores-Bustillo, 35, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Brandon Lawrence Povia, 28, 10700 block of SW County Road 761, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Mandy Brown-Hunter, 33, 10100 block of Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Hans Cliff Henry, 23, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charges: making a false report to law enforcement, obstruction by disguised person, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Rodrigo Arroyo, 24, 8500 block of Raoul Avenue, North Port. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, resisting officer without violence, operating motor vehicle without valid license, and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Chelia Concepcion Perez, 23, 600 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Mitzi Jo Stone, 49, 100 block of Ciboa Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation and community control and two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $13,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Juan Alvarez, 45, 6100 block of NE Roan Street, Arcadia. Charges: fraud, larceny, producing marijuana, ID forgery, and dealing in stolen property. Bond: none.
Timothy Daniel Backer II, 42, 3900 block of NE Ashley Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine 14 grams or over, grand theft of motor vehicle, resisting officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Aaron Diaz Bermudes, 32, 2000 block of E&T Circle, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Kyla Dawn Ellerbee, 35, of Lake Placid, Florida. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, two counts of possession of a new or harmful legend drug, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,240.
Claudio Mendoza Hernandez, 31, 200 block of North Brevard Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,013.
Darrell Keith Smith, 33, 3100 block of NE Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
—Complied by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.