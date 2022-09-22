The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Eugene Cook, 40, of Zephyrhills, Florida. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Eugene Cook, 40, of Zephyrhills, Florida. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Talmadge E. Jacobs Jr., 66, 2200 block of Mark Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of sexual battery against a minor. Bond: none.
Holly Lyn Osteen, 37, 1500 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Eric Jeremy Dorobiala, 39, address withheld. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
Emily Marie Sturgis, 46, 700 block of Riviera Lane NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
Charles Lorenzo Pertee Jr., 40, address withheld. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Jesse Jack Alligood, 39, address withheld. Charges: felony battery and felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Xavier Lee Mota Gonzales, 27, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Mindy Bolt, 45, 3400 block of Norwick Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a stolen credit or debit card, theft of credit card, and six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. Bond: $37,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Stephanie Michelle Brown, 44, 1200 block of McCory Street, North Port. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to return driver's license or registration when insurance cancelled. Bond: $2,120.
Thomas Owen Hochsprung, 37, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charges: simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of new or harmful legend drug, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,620.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.