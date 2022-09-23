The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Deborah Ann Consolo, 32, first block of Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda West. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Steven R. Biase, 64, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Renee Simone Lawrence, 52, 26000 block of Sandhill Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: burglary. Bond: $2,500.
• Brian Thomas Turbiville, 38, 2400 block of Green Heron Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Jeraldo Mendoza, 35, 22000 block of Belinda Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more, sale of opium or derived narcotic, and two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Chadlee Shadae Wood, 26, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Tracey Ann Black, 50, 3600 block of Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Abelardo Delgado, 38, 100 block of SE Apple Drive, Arcadia. Charges: criminal attempt to solicit or conspire, possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine, trafficking cocaine between 28 grams and 150 kilograms, delivery of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Makena Ann Pelham, 29, 1700 block of SW Bird Dog Drive, Arcadia. Charges: criminal attempt to solicit or conspire, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, trafficking cocaine between 28 grams and 150 kilograms, delivery of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Harold Burns, 69, 6600 block of Vista Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Yudith Cruz Paz, 51, 2000 block of Ribbon Terrace, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
• Michael Arturo Garcia, 26, 2000 block of Selover Road, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Neal Raymond Hopkins, 70, 4400 block of Baroda Avenue, North Port. Charges: hit-and-run and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,000.
• Yaroslav Kuznetsov, 30, of Lilnurn, Georgia. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Joseph Frank Mendez, 54, 4400 block of Whispering Oaks Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $25,000.
• Saili Zalia Perez, 22, 2000 block of Ribbon Terrace, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Jared Greiff, 34, 8600 block of San Pablo Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Philip Andrew Lekic, 44, 2000 block of Mincey Terrace, North Port. Charge: hit-and-run. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Miguel Juven Perez, 32, 800 block of E. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated stalking, felony failure to appear, misdemeanor failure to appear, and two counts of violation of domestic violence injunction protection. Bond: none.
