The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Nicholas Lee Kanode, 27, 2300 block of Rio De Janerio Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: disorderly intoxication, loitering and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Zach Babb, 28, 11400 block of Alligator St., Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Michael Todaro, 35, address withheld. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, criminal mischief with property damage and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Amber Louise Carlini, 37, 24100 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft. Bond: none.
Shawn Prescott Schrody, 52, 100 block of Dartmouth St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
Kenneth Michael Cudzilo, 50, 21200 block of Briwood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: none.
Daniel Curtis Eberly, 39, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
Craig Jay Lacourse, 24, of Jacksonville. Charges: driving while license suspended and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Arron Brady Pickle, 37, 7300 block of Elsa St., Englewood. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,070.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jacqueline Mae Beebe, 74, 300 block of Pensacola Road, Venice. Charges: hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage; driving while license suspended; and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $360.
Derrick James Kipp, 21, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Chloe Rae Burger, 29, 2200 block of Pennsylvania Terrace, North Port. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Thomas Wolverton Vanpelt, 38, 400 block of Tanager Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Zachery Tyler Thomas Gould, 27, 2700 block of N. Bader Lane, North Port. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing, failure to have required endorsement on drivers license, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $860.
Krista Caley Hinsa, 30, 4400 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Longboat Key Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Andrew McKeever, 58, of Bradenton. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Samuel Bienaime, 34, 600 block of Madison Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Harley Lyn Calderwood, 28, 27300 block of Aloha Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Darren Carson, 54, of Largo. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ian Dutch Dorbeck, 48, 12700 block of S.W. Kingsway Circle, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Bradley Michael Fordyce, 22, 41800 block of Horseshoe Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Amanda Lynn Giroux, 30, 2600 block of N.W. Pine Creek Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Amy Janelle Jones, 46, 1300 block of S.E. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Franklin Gary Miller, 45, of Largo. Charges: failure to register as a sexual offender. Bond: $5,000.
Austin Donald Smith Debrodt, 23, 6200 block of N.E. Ranch Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of methaqualone, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Jay Jesus Terrazas, Jr., 28, 5300 block of N.E. Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery, offender knew victim was pregnant. Bond: $1,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.