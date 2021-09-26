The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Nicholas Lee Kanode, 27, 2300 block of Rio De Janerio Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: disorderly intoxication, loitering and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Zach Babb, 28, 11400 block of Alligator St., Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Michael Todaro, 35, address withheld. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, criminal mischief with property damage and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Amber Louise Carlini, 37, 24100 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft. Bond: none.

Shawn Prescott Schrody, 52, 100 block of Dartmouth St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.

Kenneth Michael Cudzilo, 50, 21200 block of Briwood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: none.

Daniel Curtis Eberly, 39, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.

Craig Jay Lacourse, 24, of Jacksonville. Charges: driving while license suspended and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Arron Brady Pickle, 37, 7300 block of Elsa St., Englewood. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,070.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jacqueline Mae Beebe, 74, 300 block of Pensacola Road, Venice. Charges: hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage; driving while license suspended; and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $360.

Derrick James Kipp, 21, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Chloe Rae Burger, 29, 2200 block of Pennsylvania Terrace, North Port. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Thomas Wolverton Vanpelt, 38, 400 block of Tanager Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Zachery Tyler Thomas Gould, 27, 2700 block of N. Bader Lane, North Port. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing, failure to have required endorsement on drivers license, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $860.

Krista Caley Hinsa, 30, 4400 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The Longboat Key Police Department reported the following arrest:

Michael Andrew McKeever, 58, of Bradenton. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Samuel Bienaime, 34, 600 block of Madison Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Harley Lyn Calderwood, 28, 27300 block of Aloha Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Darren Carson, 54, of Largo. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Ian Dutch Dorbeck, 48, 12700 block of S.W. Kingsway Circle, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Bradley Michael Fordyce, 22, 41800 block of Horseshoe Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Amanda Lynn Giroux, 30, 2600 block of N.W. Pine Creek Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Amy Janelle Jones, 46, 1300 block of S.E. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Franklin Gary Miller, 45, of Largo. Charges: failure to register as a sexual offender. Bond: $5,000.

Austin Donald Smith Debrodt, 23, 6200 block of N.E. Ranch Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of methaqualone, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Jay Jesus Terrazas, Jr., 28, 5300 block of N.E. Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery, offender knew victim was pregnant. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

