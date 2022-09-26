The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Reginald Abraham Jr., 29, 3300 block of Sunrise Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.
• Cassandra Renee Pinkham, 35, 21200 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Sampson Philip Gagne, 38, 21200 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery. Bond: none.
• Richard Lee Patterson III, 25, 2200 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Briar Rhett Bloomer, 21, 7300 block of Thomas Street, Englewood. Charges: petit theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Ian Robert Bell, 20, of Boca Grande, FL. Charge: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kevin Wayne Cantrell, 32, of Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Steven S. DeLeon, 58, 6300 block of Munsing Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
• Brendon St. John Lehn, 24, 2100 block of Macaris Street, North Port. Charge: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Bond: $1,500.
• Hermes Santana Bravo, 44, of West Palm Beach, FL. Charge: grand theft and possession of burglar's tools. Bond: $3,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Robert Christopher Kniceley Jr., 18, 100 block of Spur Drive, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Ivan Ponce, 21, 1400 block of SW Hillcrest Street, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to comply with sexual offender registration. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
