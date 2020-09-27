The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Nathan Dorman Burley, 30, 1700 block of Pine Ridge Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief with more than $1,000 worth of damage. Bond: $6,000.
Whisper Rain Parker, 24, 3500 block of Adeline St., Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from dwelling and unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling. Bond: $18,000.
Richard Martin Talbert, 55, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to testing and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $6,000.
Jessica Cody Marie Richardson, 30, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.
James Robert Koch, 25, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
Rosendo Ronald Valdes, 60, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $100.
Monica Lee Decker, 48, 2200 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Larry Steven Boydstun, 19, 10 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jennifer Lyne Ducey, 49, 4600 block of Hegira St., North Port. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $100.
Tammy L. Segraves, 51, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charges: three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Matthew Ryan Dunlap, 29, 2100 block of Zuyder Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Keith T. Jackson, 46, 2500 block of Magnolia Circle, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Zachary Martin Johnson, 27, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Rondell Taylor, 32, 300 block of Scott St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $120.
Ronald Anthony Sonsini, 32, of Cleveland, OH. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Brian Keith Givens, 38, 400 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Samuel Bienaime, 33, 600 block of Madison Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and four counts of failure to appear. Bond: $5,500.
Corey Darnell Brady, 31, 700 block of N. 17th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Marcus Daniel Davis, 26, 200 block of Denver Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Clayton S.Q. Kersey, 33, 1200 block of S.W. 5th Ave, Arcadia. Charges: fraud, illegal use of credit cards; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and grand theft. Bond: $4,500.
Joshua David Lee, 38, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
Sir Cedric Cloroin Thomas, 19, 200 block of Macon Road, Arcadia. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill; weapon offense, missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft; and carrying a concealed weapon, firearm. Bond: $41,000.
Cindy Marie Vanduyl, 69, 100 block of Harris Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery on officer, firefight or EMT. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.