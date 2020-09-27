The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Nathan Dorman Burley, 30, 1700 block of Pine Ridge Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief with more than $1,000 worth of damage. Bond: $6,000.

Whisper Rain Parker, 24, 3500 block of Adeline St., Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from dwelling and unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling. Bond: $18,000.

Richard Martin Talbert, 55, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to testing and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $6,000.

Jessica Cody Marie Richardson, 30, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.

James Robert Koch, 25, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.

Rosendo Ronald Valdes, 60, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $100.

Monica Lee Decker, 48, 2200 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Larry Steven Boydstun, 19, 10 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jennifer Lyne Ducey, 49, 4600 block of Hegira St., North Port. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $100.

Tammy L. Segraves, 51, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charges: three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $7,500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Matthew Ryan Dunlap, 29, 2100 block of Zuyder Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Keith T. Jackson, 46, 2500 block of Magnolia Circle, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Zachary Martin Johnson, 27, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Rondell Taylor, 32, 300 block of Scott St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $120.

Ronald Anthony Sonsini, 32, of Cleveland, OH. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:

Brian Keith Givens, 38, 400 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Samuel Bienaime, 33, 600 block of Madison Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and four counts of failure to appear. Bond: $5,500.

Corey Darnell Brady, 31, 700 block of N. 17th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Marcus Daniel Davis, 26, 200 block of Denver Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Clayton S.Q. Kersey, 33, 1200 block of S.W. 5th Ave, Arcadia. Charges: fraud, illegal use of credit cards; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and grand theft. Bond: $4,500.

Joshua David Lee, 38, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

Sir Cedric Cloroin Thomas, 19, 200 block of Macon Road, Arcadia. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill; weapon offense, missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft; and carrying a concealed weapon, firearm. Bond: $41,000.

Cindy Marie Vanduyl, 69, 100 block of Harris Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery on officer, firefight or EMT. Bond: $2,000.

