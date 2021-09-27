The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Gabriel Lemas Macias, 28, of Tampa. Charges: driving with an out-of-state license while Florida license is suspended and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.

Hal Martin Tinsley, 66, Tropicana Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery against a person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Gabriella Grace Pai, 22, 5500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: use or possession of another person's ID without consent and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,500.

Jayher Joseph Walls, 40, 2100 block of Lakeshore Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense). Bond: none.

Barbara Marie Costello-Morales, 53, 100 block of Capatola St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Luis Miguel Andujar Roman, 29, 8200 block of Gallow Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Edwin Alexis Diaz, 47, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Shelene Rae Laughlin, 51, 3100 block of Bourbon St., Grove City. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.


Gregory Lamar Wade, 31, of Fort Myers. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and two out-of-county warrants. Bond: $1,070.

Kurt Bergmann, 61, 9200 block of Gulfstream Blvd., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brian Robert Ehret, 34, 7300 block of Paragon Road, North Port. Charge: burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief. Bond: $23,000.

Alexander Royal Hillier, 29, 4000 block of N. Abbotsford St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Craig Curtiss Miller, 58, 2000 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or greater or with a person under 18 in the vehicle, DUI with damage to another's person or property, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,620.

Nazar Mikhaylovich Zibrov, 31, 2200 block of Pennsylvania Terrace, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Frank DiFiore

