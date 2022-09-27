The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Christina Louise Dolejs, 40, address withheld. Charges: battery and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Edwin Alfonso Williams, 43, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Michael Shawn Jones, 38, 900 block of Silver Springs Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $8,500.
• Bobby Lynn Drane, 57, 5300 block of Malimon Road, North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Stephanie Lauren Barnett, 34, 6300 block of Freemont Street, North Port. Charge: child neglect. Bond: none.
• Jason Alan Pierce, 40, 3100 block of Tulsa Avenue, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,620.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Michael Nelson LaCroix, 47, 2000 block of Harley Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $3,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Alexandrea India Faulkner, 33, 800 block of East Cypress Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Rusty Lee Faulkner, 34, 800 block of East Cypress Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Don Michael Anthony Foligno, 38, of Clewiston. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Julia Barrera Pineda, 35, 1000 block of SE Ninth Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of new or harmful legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Benjamin Franklin Murrell Rose, 27, 7600 block of SE Stewart Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Daniel Ray Jones II, 36, 2300 block of SE Quail Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
