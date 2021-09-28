The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Shedrick Christopher Irvin, 37, 2400 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Wendie Leigh Pickard, 68, 800 block of E. Sixth St., Englewood. Charges: forging bank bills, checks, drafts or promissory notes, exploitation of the elderly or disabled, uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes, and grand theft from a person 65 or older. Bond: $25,000.

Chloe Rae Burger, 29, 100 block of Auster Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Courtland Alexander Waters, 29, 19500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: littering more than 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Pendleton Johnson, 58, 1300 block of N. River Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Chantel D. Allen, 50, 10100 block of Tramore Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.

Joshua William Harrington, 28, Orlando Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

Sylvester Bernard Camon, 58, 3100 block of Whiting Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:


Trevor Kile Denny, 42, West Palm Beach. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Rason Cordei Graham, 18, 2300 block of Malibu Lane, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

Michael Jared Greiff, 33, 8600 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charges: Manatee County warrants for burglary-criminal attempt and criminal mischief. Bond: $21,500.

Keith Michel Hanenian II, 28, 20400 block of Copeland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation (original charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a detention facility). Bond: none.

Darren Matthew Peters, 24, 200 block of Venetia Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of narcotics equipment). Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Shane Parker Salmon, 38, 5500 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation: Widman Act (original charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.

Douglas Ben Sanders, 57, 7500 block of Joppa St., North Port. Charges: 40 counts of possession of obscene material: possess, control, view depiction child sex conduct. Bond: none.

Compiled by Christy Feinberg

