The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Nelson LaCroix, 47, of Sarasota. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Regina Hamalian, 63, 3000 block of Villa Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery against first responder, DUI, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Garrett Dean Lowell Russell, 30, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Jasmine Nicole Freeman, 35, 9300 block of Poplar Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $13,000.
• Angela Castro, 60, 2100 block of Mississippi Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: none.
• Dawn Robson, 57, 1100 block of McFadden Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI and DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Justin Jude Bergum, 47, 3600 block of Wenona Drive, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Heather Gorzney, 34, 1000 block of South Torrington Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Ernesto Gutierrez-Perez, 27, 1800 SE Desoto Landing, Arcadia. Charges: trespassing and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
• Christopher Michael Phillips Sr., 49, 1500 block of NE Strickland Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kimberly Rebecca Hall, 26, 1600 block of SE Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended. Bond: $240.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
