The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jeffrey Allan Hensley, 36, 25300 block of Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Andrew Richard Cissell, 22, 800 block of Dobelo Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying unlicensed concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and use of a weapon during the commission of a felony. Bond: none.
• Brenda Lee Gilmore, 49, 2000 block of Cedarwood Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Taya Rose Savasuk-Maldonado, 19, 6700 block of SW Kentucky Street, Arcadia. Charges: DUI and violation of pre-trial release condition. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jamie Marie Barden, 34, 2900 block of Yuma Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Grady Antonio Glasco, 40, 8200 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Cortez III, 31, 4900 block of U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: DUI, possession of cocaine, and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $2,120.
• Tyler Dominic Racioppi, 25, 1500 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charges: burglary, burglary with assault or battery, and criminal mischief. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Chadwick Charles Clements, 53, 1300 block of SE Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Jawain Donte Robinson, 34, 2200 block of SE Suarez Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.