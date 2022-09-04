The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Chrystian Lamar Gagnon, 19, 400 block of Myrtle Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of each of stalking with fear of injury or death and criminal mischief. Bond: $16,000.
Chandler Lavon Allen, 19, 24200 block of Riverfront Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of each of stalking with fear of injury or death and criminal mischief. Bond: $16,000.
Dale Rodger Case, 63, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Janet Edith Turner, 52, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Samara Anderson, 19, address withheld. Charges: battery and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Amber Nicole Williams, 35, 4200 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $17,000.
Yasmany Vazquez-Garcia, 34, of Jacksonville. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Tiara Lynn Brown, 22, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Michael Lynne Noe, 42, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Felix Vega Jr., 49, of Fitzgerald, Georgia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dawn Marie Reeverts, 56, 17200 block of Naiad Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,000.
Edwin Alberto Fernandez, 58, 3300 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $3,000.
Angel Denise Vega, 21, of Fort Myers. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
Joshua David Hester, 39, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Barbara Dawn Bowman, 37, 5900 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $3,000.
Erika Ruth-Von Ehrenpreis, 31, address withheld. Charge: battery against person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Jack Lennon, 38, first block of Bunker Place, Rotonda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
Todd Raymond Rice, 56, of Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joshua Bo Duke, 37, of Okeechobee. Charges: burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of new or harmful legend drug. Bond: $3,720.
Matthew Michael Endzinas, 28, 300 block of Citrus Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Vasillos Rallis, 43, of Okeechobee. Charges: burglary and possession of burglar's tools with intent to use. Bond: $9,000.
Courtney Smith, 46, 400 block of East Oak Street, Arcadia. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended. Bond: $240.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
