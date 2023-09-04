The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

  • Kathleen M. Cartwright, 44, of Sebring. Charges: resisting officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $2,000.
  • Kerry Kevin Lundblad, 61, of Cumberland, Rhode Island. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.


   

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

