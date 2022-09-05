The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Lisa Ann Donaldson, 37, of Saint Johns, Florida. Charges: child neglect and DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $2,500.
Jaccarie Layne, 23, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: felony battery and tampering with a witness. Bond: none.
Connor Ryan Cutrell, 31, 400 block of Via Cintia, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: none.
Morgan Nichole Renee Welch, 27, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $3,000.
Erin Ruth O'Neil, 22, 2000 block of Redmond Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Robert Erwin Davidson, 35, 1700 block of Shadow Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Brandon James Nuzum, 29, 500 block of West Tarpon Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Bond: none.
Adam J. Ausloos, 46, 4200 block of Spire Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and disorderly conduct. Bond: $3,500.
Joseph Borge, 62, 2000 block of Barksdale Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
Ricardo Cortes-Pagan, 31, 18300 block of Placid Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, violation of probation or community control, and two counts of child abuse without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Logan Robert Onuchovsky, 19, 3100 block of Myrica Street, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Santiago Cacho Martinez, 35, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: driving while license expired more than 6 months. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Tegra Dorsey, 33, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph James Cable, 50, 3300 block of Trapper Lane, North Port. Charges: burglary, presenting false ID to law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $10,000.
Jonathon Robert McCarthy, 48, 12300 block of Urbino Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sebastian Devante Lindsey, 27, 1100 block of Belcher Avenue, North Port. Charge: firing a weapon in public or on residential property. Bond: $500.
Tricia Leigh White, 35, 1500 block of Phillip Place, North Port. Charge: possession of cancelled or revoked driver's license. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kari Lynn Burge, 40, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Grady Marquil Thomas, 56, 400 block of North 15th Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Dalton Carey, 21, of Plant City, Florida. Charges: trespassing and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $620.
Iwanaka Regina-Derease Madison, 36, of Lake Land, Florida. Charges: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater, trespassing, disorderly intoxication, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $1,240.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrest:
Isaac H. Hershberger, 40, of Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
