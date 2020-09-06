The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Joseph Peter Murphy, 59, of W. Roxbury, MA. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Fletta Ann Harris, 55, 26500 block of Asuncion Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Early Joseph Newton, Jr., 47, 7400 block of S. Seagrape Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: BUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,000.

Michael Christopher Chaney, 26, 5500 block of Kempson Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Eric Dean Stevens, 40, 1100 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Joshua Malcom Odom, 37, 16400 block of Chicopee Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting officer without violence and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $26,000.

Robin Marie Piccoli, 52, 1300 block of Truval Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Jonas Lewis Jerez, 37, 8900 block of Orlando. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $3,500.

Christopher Michael Peters, 37, of Jacksonville. Charge: BUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,500.

Todd J. Duby, 59, 800 block of S. McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle. Bond: $2,500.

Neil Adam Kagan, 45, 8400 block of Truman St., Englewood. Charge: BUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.

Donald Marcinczyk, Jr., 40, 9100 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Guadalupe Guido-Carillo, Jr., 30, 100 block of Via Madonna, Engelwood. Charge: BUI first or second violation. Bond: $1,000.

Starr Lynn McMann, 57, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle. Bond: $2,500.

Patricia Dawn Keil, 32, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $7,500.

Anel Angel Estremera, 33, 300 block of Rio De Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.

Keith William Follis, 57, 22100 block of Rochester Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $500.

Natasha Lee Romanov, 37, 20200 block of Banner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Carla Marie Botticelli, 31, 50 block of Eland Drive, North Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Jonathan Quincy Diggs, 21, 3300 block of Ellenton Court, Fort Myers. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession or use of marijuana. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Dennis Bratnichenko, 30, 8300 block of Osbert Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kevin Wayne Cantrell, 30, 400 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Brian Mitchell Herndon, 33, 2700 block of Traverse Ave., North Port. Charges: petty theft and violation of probation. Bond: $120.

Ian Calebsipes Mahmudi, 34, 1400 block of Ravenna Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI refusing to submit to DUI testing, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Javier Cardona, Jr., 20, 1200 block of S.W. Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: DUI, driving with a suspended license habitual offender and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $9,500.

George Luis Chanza, 41, 1300 block of S.E. Sunset Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, grand theft and fraud, false owner information on pawned items.

Dejohn Taquavious Childs, 21, 1100 block of S. Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Robert Allen Harrison, Jr., 1300 block of N.E. Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Jill Marie Nair, 61, 6100 block of S.W. Sable Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.

Elizabeth Jean Perez-Troxell, 52, 200 block of S. Brevard Ave., Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

