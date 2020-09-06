The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Peter Murphy, 59, of W. Roxbury, MA. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Fletta Ann Harris, 55, 26500 block of Asuncion Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Early Joseph Newton, Jr., 47, 7400 block of S. Seagrape Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: BUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,000.
Michael Christopher Chaney, 26, 5500 block of Kempson Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Eric Dean Stevens, 40, 1100 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Joshua Malcom Odom, 37, 16400 block of Chicopee Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting officer without violence and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $26,000.
Robin Marie Piccoli, 52, 1300 block of Truval Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Jonas Lewis Jerez, 37, 8900 block of Orlando. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $3,500.
Christopher Michael Peters, 37, of Jacksonville. Charge: BUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,500.
Todd J. Duby, 59, 800 block of S. McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle. Bond: $2,500.
Neil Adam Kagan, 45, 8400 block of Truman St., Englewood. Charge: BUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.
Donald Marcinczyk, Jr., 40, 9100 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Guadalupe Guido-Carillo, Jr., 30, 100 block of Via Madonna, Engelwood. Charge: BUI first or second violation. Bond: $1,000.
Starr Lynn McMann, 57, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle. Bond: $2,500.
Patricia Dawn Keil, 32, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $7,500.
Anel Angel Estremera, 33, 300 block of Rio De Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.
Keith William Follis, 57, 22100 block of Rochester Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $500.
Natasha Lee Romanov, 37, 20200 block of Banner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Carla Marie Botticelli, 31, 50 block of Eland Drive, North Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Jonathan Quincy Diggs, 21, 3300 block of Ellenton Court, Fort Myers. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession or use of marijuana. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Dennis Bratnichenko, 30, 8300 block of Osbert Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kevin Wayne Cantrell, 30, 400 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Brian Mitchell Herndon, 33, 2700 block of Traverse Ave., North Port. Charges: petty theft and violation of probation. Bond: $120.
Ian Calebsipes Mahmudi, 34, 1400 block of Ravenna Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI refusing to submit to DUI testing, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Javier Cardona, Jr., 20, 1200 block of S.W. Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: DUI, driving with a suspended license habitual offender and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $9,500.
George Luis Chanza, 41, 1300 block of S.E. Sunset Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, grand theft and fraud, false owner information on pawned items.
Dejohn Taquavious Childs, 21, 1100 block of S. Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Robert Allen Harrison, Jr., 1300 block of N.E. Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Jill Marie Nair, 61, 6100 block of S.W. Sable Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
Elizabeth Jean Perez-Troxell, 52, 200 block of S. Brevard Ave., Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.