The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Mark Timothy McGuire, 21, 2600 block of Lee Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: felony battery and criminal mischief. Bond: $12,000.
Champ Smith, 34, 2800 block of Magdalina Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $9,000.
Juan C. Pujadas, 41, of Miami. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $10,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Amie Michelle McNaughton, 48, 21400 block of Dranson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $3,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael Christopher Krstec, 34, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charges: contempt of court and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Stefanie Swartz, 46, of Fort Myers. Charges: fraudulent impersonation, resisting officer without violence, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,120.
Tricia Leigh White, 35, 1500 block of Phillip Place, Englewood. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Glen Earl Crenshaw, 71, 11100 block of SW Crenshaw Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: attempted felony murder and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
Yosbel Gonzalez, 31, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $3,500.
