The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Dustin Hays Roth, 38, 9000 block of Alan Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony battery. Bond: $25,000.
Steven Joseph Welker, 58, 9000 block of Swiss Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: $2,000.
Ricky Lee Fulk, 54, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $11,500.
Zoe Michelle Cipriani, 26, 1200 block of Avner Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Doron D. Markowitz, 49, 18400 block of Meyer Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation. Bond: $1 million.
Luis Vicente Campos Segura, 42, intersection of Midway and Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Dustin Allen Luther, 31, 13100 block of McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Robert Vincent Adamiak, 43, of Fort Myers. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $890.
Hector A. Tum Tzunux, 22, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Shane Allan Burchell, 40, 800 block of Buckskin Court, Englewood. Charges: two counts each of burglary and petit theft. Bond: $11,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Nelsi Ibania Vasquez Miranda, 26, of Homestead, Florida. Charge: driving with license expired more than 6 months. Bond: $1,000.
Alanis Maria Acosta, 20, of Hialeah, Florida. Charges: attaching registration or license plate not assigned and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brian Lee Eichmann, 44, 1400 block of Nimbus Drive, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.
Ashley Nicole Kudlach, 37, 3500 block of Penelope Terrace, North Port. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: none.
Francisco Elias Lopez Ramirez, 31, of Bradenton. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Carl Louis May, 65, 4400 block of Maraldo Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.
Joseph Jorg Schaefer, 58, 23400 block of Dunstran Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Floyd Hansen Jr., 22, 4300 block of Wall Lane, North Port. Charges: removing serial number from firearm and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $9,000.
Nickolas Peter Howard, 31, 400 block of Sevilla Street, North Port. Charge: two counts of trespassing. Bond: $620.
Jesse Soren Skaarup, 42, 800 block of Crestwood Drive, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $620.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jalil Alexander Brown, 18, 300 block of NW Azalea Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, passing a counterfeit instrument, and obtaining property through fraud. Bond: none.
Byron Jamal Harris, 36, of Fort Myers. Charges: four counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Lisa Nichole Lanier, 47, 1100 block of NE Cross Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Julie Ann Perry, 40, 2900 block of NE Brownville Street, Arcadia. Charges: attempting to defraud a urine drug test and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
David Allen Hodges, 30, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
Candi Seare Redding, 42, 500 block of South Dave Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Elias Junior Betancourt Serrano, 31, unknown block of Fifth SW Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
