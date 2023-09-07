The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kevin Deon Morris, 36, of Wauchula. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
Albert Cheaviler Wilson, 35, 2600 block of Charlene Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Jason Paul Carter, 21, 10200 block of Arrowhead Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Javier Gines Cruz, 58, 400 block of MacArthur Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $6,000.
Taylor Lee Hendrix, 30, address withheld. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
Alan Case Green, 62, 4000 block of Yucatan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery. Bond: none.
Moria Rivka Cherkovsky, 25, of New York, New York. Charges: introducing contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $13,500.
Javier Coca, 40, of Naples. Charge: driving while license expired. Bond: $1,000.
Yoan Sebastian Pelaez Remon, 19, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Kelly Ann Decker, 51, of Flowery Branch, Georgia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Eric Ray Montoya, 43, first block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Deanna Marie Thomas, 37, 7300 block of Bass Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Danny Gene Wright II, 41, 200 block of East Cypress Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, attaching license plate not assigned, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Martin Navarro-Nieto, 39, address withheld. Charge: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: none.
