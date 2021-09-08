The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
George Brett Rocher, 36, 100 block of Vanilla Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $24,500.
Richard Owen Tucker, 20, 26500 block of Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: exposure of sexual organs. Bond: none.
Harry Alexander Beatty, 31, 11200 block of Pineapple Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, resisting officer with violence, and battery against an officer, firefighter, or EMT. Bond: $13,000.
Eric Andrew Castaneira, 62, first block of Rosemary Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass by failure to leave property upon order by owner, breach of peace by disorderly conduct, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Matthew Roche, 29, 22400 block of Lacombe Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, corruption by threat against public servant, resisting officer without violence, and battery by secure facility employee on confined person. Bond: none.
Maria Helena Murillo Rojas, 29, 18300 block of Cortland Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Kevin Paul Boroczky, 28, 2400 block of Ambrose Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery (second or subsequent offense) and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
Sharon Lynn Bock Dixon, 59, 800 block of Ellicott Circle NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: concealed carry of unlicensed firearm and possession of habit-forming, toxic, harmful, or new drug without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Dustin Patrick Ford, 34, of Cape Coral. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $5,000.
Jacob Aaron Taylor, 26, no address given. Charge: criminal mischief of more than $1,000. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nicole Blackson, 45, 5400 block of Ulysses Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: contributing to the delinquency of a minor and grand theft of over $750. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Matthew Rowe, 29, 18000 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.