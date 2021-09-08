The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

George Brett Rocher, 36, 100 block of Vanilla Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $24,500.

Richard Owen Tucker, 20, 26500 block of Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: exposure of sexual organs. Bond: none.

Harry Alexander Beatty, 31, 11200 block of Pineapple Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, resisting officer with violence, and battery against an officer, firefighter, or EMT. Bond: $13,000.

Eric Andrew Castaneira, 62, first block of Rosemary Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass by failure to leave property upon order by owner, breach of peace by disorderly conduct, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Matthew Roche, 29, 22400 block of Lacombe Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, corruption by threat against public servant, resisting officer without violence, and battery by secure facility employee on confined person. Bond: none.

Maria Helena Murillo Rojas, 29, 18300 block of Cortland Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Kevin Paul Boroczky, 28, 2400 block of Ambrose Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery (second or subsequent offense) and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.


Sharon Lynn Bock Dixon, 59, 800 block of Ellicott Circle NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: concealed carry of unlicensed firearm and possession of habit-forming, toxic, harmful, or new drug without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Dustin Patrick Ford, 34, of Cape Coral. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $5,000.

Jacob Aaron Taylor, 26, no address given. Charge: criminal mischief of more than $1,000. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Nicole Blackson, 45, 5400 block of Ulysses Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: contributing to the delinquency of a minor and grand theft of over $750. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Matthew Rowe, 29, 18000 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

