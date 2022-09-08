The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Steven Thomas Curtiss, 32, of Sebring. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• James Ryan Swartz, 40, 30100 block of Oak Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• Andrew B. Mullins, 20, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Zachary Edward Guzek, 31, 2300 block of Lake View Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended and revoked. Bond: $12,500.
• Jalesa Nicole Hunter-Britten, 32, 1400 block of Pulaski Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Portia Shawn Madera, 19, 21100 block of Gertrude Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Justin Anthony D'Antuono, 31, address withheld. Charges: battery. Bond: none.
• Christopher Ryan Dunn, 28, 1200 block of Waterside Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
• Frances Michelle Wallace, 31, 10000 block of Bay Avenue, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
• Nicholas Charles Clements, 40, 1100 block of Larchmont Drive, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Elizabeth Souza, 56, 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Jarvis Lee James, 31, of Cutler Bay, Florida. Charges: battery against first responder and resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Gerold Lee Manderville, 42, of Orlando. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael G. Barrett, 65, 3300 block of Idlewild Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
• Ayden Edward Mathews, 20, 4200 block of Tollefson Avenue, North Port. Charges: carrying concealed unlicensed firearm and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Elliya Shapoval, 28, 100 block of Tegastas Street, North Port. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• David Bruce Cilbrith, 70, of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Brittanie Ann Tomlinson, 34, 300 block of North 17th Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.