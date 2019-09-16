The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Suriah Mohammed Ramdeen, 36, of Tampa. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm. Bond: $5,000.
• Joshua David Tellier, 34, 50 block of Mocha Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $23,000.
• Javonn Antoinne Tice, 42, 16100 block of Alcira Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Rachel Anne Kalista, 42, of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts battery and child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: $12,000.
• Henry Ricky Morales Jr., 30, of Days Inn, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Brian Richard Fitzgerald, 29, 21400 block of Eldridge Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and driver present non-current insurance. Bond: none.
• John Henry Anthony, 51, 800 block of Palmetto Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Beth Nicole Patterson, 33, 23300 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000.
• Ryan Richard Reese, 31, 9400 block of President Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: $10,000.
• Morgan Alexandria Bryant, 26, of Jensen Beach, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Charlie Eugene Wallace, 41, of Belleview, Fla. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $3,500.
• Steven Lopez, 30, of Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Bradley Augard Augustin, 19, 8600 block of Chesboro Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Katina Marie Wiggins, 42, of Mako, Fla. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Walzak, 25, 800 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike. Bond: None.
• Samuel Ball, 24, 1600 block of Bamboo Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Emiliano Morales, 66, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense, marijuana possession. Bond: None.
• Ralph Gross, 46, 1300 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: lewd or lascivious molestation conduct. Bond: None.
• Richard Easton, 32, 60 block of West Bay Street, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent conviction. Bond: $25.000.
• Rugelo Hernandez, 28, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jill Dovi, 41, 2300 block of Kelsey Court, North Port. Charge: grand theft (Charlotte County). Bond: $5,000.
• William Utterback, 43, 4400 block of Towton Lane, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
• Tyler Schwartskopf, 49, 5100 block of Esclante Drive, North Port. Charge: failure to comply with registration law. Bond: $25,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Custodi, 55, 100 block of Nokomis Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Kenneth Anderson, 27, 8400 block of Manasota Key Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of larceny, petty theft, second degree, second offense. Bond: $1,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
