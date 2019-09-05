The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Awanda Teresa Randle, 46, 28000 block of Pendergrass Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $3,500.

• Malarie Lea Cotter, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Gary Francis Roberts, 67, 1100 block of Fleetwood Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

• Kahlil Malik Jawanza Jacobs, 23, 21000 block of Indiana Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: nonresident driver license required and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.

• Sandy Faria Avila, 39, 22000 block of Malone Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an occupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $5,000.

• Katherine Ann Rhoden, 55, 21400 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

• Devon Amelia Beck, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.

• Donald Lewis St. James, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Delmar Ever Gutierrez Aguilar, 20, of Okeechobee. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Jose Manuel Rivera Gimenez, 45, 200 block of Orduna Drive, North Port. Charge: follow, harass, cyberstalk after injunction for protection. Bond: $10,000.

• Hilda Elena Hernandez, 32, of Naples. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Oscar Evodio Gil-Silva, 54, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.

• Joshua Thomas Allen, 32, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Carlos Anthony Nieves, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

• Mitchell Arthur Brieschke, 25, 1900 block of Wheeling Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Michael Jessup, 56, 400 block of Picasso Drive, Nokomis. Charge: grand theft of less than $5,000 but more than $300. Bond: $1,500.

• Zachary Johnson, 26, 3000 block of Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charge: petty theft third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

• Vincent Scolaro, 31, 1400 block of Keyway Road, Englewood. Charge: hold for Manatee County for violation of probation (original charge: DUI). Bond: none.

• Vernon Stein, 44, 1900 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: burglary of an occupied structure, assault and grand theft more than $300 and less $5,000). Bond: none.

• Ginny Welburn, 38, 600 block of E. Bay Street, Osprey. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: petty theft). Bond: none.

• John Whiteaker III, 30, 2700 block of Cartwright Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery on a pregnant woman. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Cynthia Anderson, 45, 3800 block of North Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $240.

• Edward Davis, 51, 6400 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charges: dealing in stolen property and fraud. Bond: $8,000.

• Tamara Lake, 37, 300 block of Reagan Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

• Ashley Queen, 33, 4400 block of Arsley Road, North Port. Charges: resisting arrest and accessory after the fact third degree felony. Bond: $1,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Garrett Adams, 20, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: selling of a synthetic cannibinoid, two counts of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $11,000.

• Jasmine Campbell, 19, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: two counts of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.

• Max Walsh, 20, 10000 block of Medjool Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of drug possession, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $4,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• William Zaleski, 7200 block Basswood Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of heroin. Bond: $21,500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Alexandra Herrera

