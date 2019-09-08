The Charlotte County Sheriff's Officer reported the following arrests:
Kyle Richard Walker, 21, of St. Petersburg. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $12,500.
Dylan Austin Roy, 24, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of firearm prohibited by injunction, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat against public servant.
Coedy Marie Ann Walsh, 38, 1300 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Jennifer Lynne Gayheart, 35, 12300 block of Poindexter Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Jennifer Elizabeth Western, 40, of Port Orange, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Anthony Mariano, 62, 15300 block of Taurus Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Darlene Helen Culbert, 59, 18600 block of Kerrville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Robert Allen Culbert, 58, 21000 block of Quesada Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Teofilo Jiminez-Perez, 28, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.
Seth Ryan Wymbs, 40, 1200 block of SE 17th Terrace, Cape Coral. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Kyler Thomas Elder, 22, of Bear Lake, MI. Charges: possession of marijuana, false identification given to law enforcement officer, fugitive from justice and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
Teresa Mary Fischer, 56, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: municipal ordinance violation. Bond: none.
Charles Leon Davis, 49, 2100 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.
Ryan Michael Mercik, 26, 4000 block of Nettle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Michael Allen Sanders, 47, of Osprey, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Elizabeth Irene Edwards, 38, 4400 block of Towton Lane, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
Calshaun Arsenio Gagni, 31, 4400 block of Jaslo Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
James Gaffney Grant III, 35, 1600 block of Georgetown Blvd., Sarasota. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended license and a violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $440.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Thomas James Gilliard, 59, 8000 block of Cristobal Ave., North Port. Charge: contributing to a delinquent minor. Bond: $120.
Sandra Paulina Izykowska, 31, 100 block of Paddinton Road, Venice. Charges: resisting officer with violence and trespassing. Bond: $2,000.
Steven John Rabideau, 59, 3100 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $5,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jeffery Brian Palmer, 54, 110 block of Southlake Court, Venice. Charges: eluding law enforcement officer with lights and sirens active and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,620.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
