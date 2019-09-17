The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Keevan Tre’von Jackson, 26, of St. Petersburg. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jeramie Lane Bronsfield, 36, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $292.
Brian Michael Denton, 43, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none (supervised release).
Kristin Suzanne Whisenant, 53, 23300 block of Olean Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI damage to property or person of another and DUI 0.15 higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none (supervised release).
Mandi Jay Grant, 29, 3300 block of Eagle Pass St., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Bobby Joseph Taylor, 32, 4300 block of Dutilly Road, North Port. Charges: two underlying charges and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.
Brittany Lynn Brown, 39, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none (supervised release).
Edgar Daniel Macias Hernandez, 19, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Gage Glenn Christiansen, 20, 1100 block of Manor Road, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Jasmine Nicole Freeman, 32, 6900 block of Beardsley St., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Javier Wilfredo De La Cruz, 33, of Brooklyn, N.Y. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Roy Eric Bobo, 57, of Bonita Springs. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Horace Bludsaw Jr., 18, of Arcadia. Charge: two counts violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $7,500.
Michael William Malloy Jr., 28, of Arcadia. Charge: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Raymond Jimenez, 47, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $2,000.
Jeremy Scott Steffen, 39, 400 block of Sunset Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and municipal ordinance violation. Bond: none.
William Fred Whitted Jr., 62, of Arcadia. Charge: DUI 0.14 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.