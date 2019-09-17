The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Keevan Tre’von Jackson, 26, of St. Petersburg. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jeramie Lane Bronsfield, 36, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $292.

Brian Michael Denton, 43, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none (supervised release).

Kristin Suzanne Whisenant, 53, 23300 block of Olean Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI damage to property or person of another and DUI 0.15 higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none (supervised release).

Mandi Jay Grant, 29, 3300 block of Eagle Pass St., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Bobby Joseph Taylor, 32, 4300 block of Dutilly Road, North Port. Charges: two underlying charges and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.

Brittany Lynn Brown, 39, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none (supervised release).

Edgar Daniel Macias Hernandez, 19, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Gage Glenn Christiansen, 20, 1100 block of Manor Road, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Jasmine Nicole Freeman, 32, 6900 block of Beardsley St., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Javier Wilfredo De La Cruz, 33, of Brooklyn, N.Y. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Roy Eric Bobo, 57, of Bonita Springs. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.

Horace Bludsaw Jr., 18, of Arcadia. Charge: two counts violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $7,500.

Michael William Malloy Jr., 28, of Arcadia. Charge: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Raymond Jimenez, 47, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $2,000.

Jeremy Scott Steffen, 39, 400 block of Sunset Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and municipal ordinance violation. Bond: none.

William Fred Whitted Jr., 62, of Arcadia. Charge: DUI 0.14 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,000.

Compiled by Anne Easker

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments