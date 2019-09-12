The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Ashley Marie Glover, 27, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.

• Zachary Ian Hartman, 28, 700 block of West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Ruperto Maurice Legister, 20, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Hector Tello Vasquez, 36, 2000 block of Barksdale St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Jason Andrew Pringle, 30, 23100 block of Utica Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, selling cocaine, and selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area. Bond: $18,500.

• Gary Fordyce, 56, 700 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Sandy Faria Avila, 39, 22000 block of Malone Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $10,000.

• Michelle Renee Shively, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

• Sherry Kaye Hughes, 29, 1200 block of Keesler St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.

• Kimani Javion McGibbon, 19, 4400 block of Wabasso Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Timothy Edward Boling, 52, 8200 block of Larrimore Ave., North Port. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $877.

• John Raymond Mushacke, 61, of North Miami. Charges: two counts failure to comply with registration law. Bond: $50,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Gary Zielenski, 62, 2400 block of Cally Street, Venice. Charge: petty theft. Bond: None,

• Makayla Butsch, 21, 1100 block of Nackman Road, North Port. Charge: battery on a person 65 years of age or older. Bond: None.

• Mark Chase, 21, 6100 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

• Chad Collins, 38, 400 block of Palm Creek Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.

• Robert McKenzie, 28, 100 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000, burglary of an occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: none.

• Emiliano Morales, 66, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: None.

• Dakota Reel, 19, 1700 block of Sixth Street, Englewood, Charges: firing a weapon from a vehicle, firing a weapon into a dwelling, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a person under 21 previously a delinquent juvenile. (All charges DeSoto County) Bond: None.

• Martin Washington, 39, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, Bond: $3,000.

• Dylan White, 21, 3300 block of Meadow Run Terrace, Venice. Charge: use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Tyler Hammond, 25, 1600 block of Hempstead Avenue, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $240.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments