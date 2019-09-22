The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Daniel Amador Martinez, 33, 39800 block of Washington Loop, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Ruben Eliecer Bernet, 67, 500 block of E. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: $2,500.
Tresa Kay Burrell, 27, 17800 block of N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500.
Stephanie Rene Craven, 32, 100 block of Tocilla Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
David Alan Davis, 38, 1300 block of Nimrod St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of a possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and trafficking of amphetamine. Bond: $32,500.
Samuel Raymond Dembin, 22, 100 block of Morningstar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $1,500.
Alberto Gomez, 55, of Miami. Charges: trespass and firing a projectile across private land without authority, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance and violation of Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission rule. Bond: $8,500.
Casey Lee Green, 32, 2100 block of Corfell St., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, tamper or fabricate physical evidence, introduction of a controlled substance in a state correctional institute and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $20,000.
Lane Edward Leavell, 49, 150 block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Alexander Robert Leiper, 25, 1000 block of Haste Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of a municipal ordinance. Bond: $1,500.
Mary Sheila Major, 75, 1200 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register as a convicted felon, abandonment of animals and torment, deprive, mutilate or kill an animal. Bond: $9,500.
Scott Edward Miller, Sr., 53, 6330 block of Scott St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of a possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000.
Jamar James Richardson, 29, 640 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to person or property. Bond: $5,000.
Daniel Michael Robinson, 33, 2020 block of Georgia Ave., Englewood. Charges: five counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500.
Danny Wayne Robinson, 67, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving with a suspended or revoked license and violation of probation. Bond: $6,500.
Oksana Valeryevna Boyenko, 34, 21000 block of Riddle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.
Heather Jeanne Dykes, 52, 1400 San Carlo Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Tyler Bryce Marguette, 22, 2700 block of Canoe Lane, North Port. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
Johnny Thomas Rivera, 25, 22600 block of S.W. Beard St., Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Mark William Schmidt, 70, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Phirum Pitt Seng, 51, 1100 S. Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charges: false identification give to law enforcement officer and county ordinance violation. Bond: $1,500.
Ryan Scott Zayner, 20, 4700 block of Heron Road, Venice. Charges: three counts of off-bond, forfeiture and revocations, knowingly driving with a suspended license, possession of alcohol by a person 21 and under, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $10,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Bobby Lee Davis, Jr., 58, 4700 block of Butterfly Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.
Shawn Ewing Jenkins, 31, 200 block of Bamboo Plaza, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,200.
Shaune Johnson, 50, 8200 block of Aero Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Hunter Joseph King, 24, 2600 block of S. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charges: aggravated battery on person 65 years of age or older and assault on person 65 years of age. Bond: none.
Lizzie Juanita Mazzie, 29, 11200 block of 77th St., Parrish. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $2,000.
Scott Anthony Rees, 51, 15000 block of Carousel Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,200.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:
Fabian Luna, 25, 2800 block of Winkler Ave., Fort Myers. Charges: flee, elude police with disregard of safety to persons or property, DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $9,200.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kipten Lee Paden, 19, 220 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: DUI with damage to property. Bond: $5,000.
John Robert Tarasar, 68, 300 block of Cowry Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota Police Departments reported the following arrests:
Alexander Edward Royak, 24, 600 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
