The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Javaris Dontevaous Hampton, 34, of Tampa. Charges: three violations of probation. Bond: none.
• Stefani Lynn Walters, 25, of Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $6,000.
• Gisela Olvera Monrroy, 40, 400 block of Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.
• John Paul Addison, 66, 26200 block of Nadir Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Adrian Guiliano Thomas, 23, 3700 block of Albacette Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
• D'Anthony Mekelle Jackson, 28, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $7,500.
• Anthony Wayne Cousino, 40, 21000 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of violation of probation, criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage, and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
• Jessica Dorothy O'Connell, 25, 1300 block of Frizzell Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Robert Christopher Pleski, 43, 1300 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $7,500.
• Dennis Eric Moore, 50, 3200 block of Nadasky Ave., North Port. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.
• Jose Luis Olvera, 22, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
• Vittorio Salvatore Bonanno, 49, 9000 block of Clarion Terrace, Englewood. Charges: engaging in contracting business without certification subsequent offense and grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling. Bond: $10,000.
• Adam Charles Vrana, 36, of Bartow. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Craig Angelo Riggio, 55, of Wewahitchka, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
• Melissa Ann Amato, 43, 2000 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: six counts of bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended 2nd offense, and trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
• Concepcion Torres-Perez, 53, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $7,000.
• Renee Reis, 47, 22200 block of Yonkers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and loitering or prowling. Bond: $6,500.
• Robin Renee Robb, 38, 9400 block of Downing St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Nicole Emerson, 29, 15300 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jeramie Green, 45, 200 block of Havana Road, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief, under $1,000. Bond: None.
• Paul Lamere, 37, 1400 block of Tortoise Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert McKenzie Jr., 28, 100 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charge: Widman Act, larceny theft, burglary of unoccupied conveyance. Bond: None.
• Justin Smith, 47, 6400 block of Fabian Road, North Port. Charge: larceny, grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kory Black, 34, 4500 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of DUI, leaving scene of accident other than serious injury (Lee County). Bond: None.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.