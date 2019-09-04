The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Javaris Dontevaous Hampton, 34, of Tampa. Charges: three violations of probation. Bond: none.

• Stefani Lynn Walters, 25, of Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $6,000.

• Gisela Olvera Monrroy, 40, 400 block of Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.

• John Paul Addison, 66, 26200 block of Nadir Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

• Adrian Guiliano Thomas, 23, 3700 block of Albacette Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.

• D'Anthony Mekelle Jackson, 28, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $7,500.

• Anthony Wayne Cousino, 40, 21000 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of violation of probation, criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage, and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

• Jessica Dorothy O'Connell, 25, 1300 block of Frizzell Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

• Robert Christopher Pleski, 43, 1300 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $7,500.

• Dennis Eric Moore, 50, 3200 block of Nadasky Ave., North Port. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.

• Jose Luis Olvera, 22, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

• Vittorio Salvatore Bonanno, 49, 9000 block of Clarion Terrace, Englewood. Charges: engaging in contracting business without certification subsequent offense and grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling. Bond: $10,000.

• Adam Charles Vrana, 36, of Bartow. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Craig Angelo Riggio, 55, of Wewahitchka, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.

• Melissa Ann Amato, 43, 2000 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: six counts of bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended 2nd offense, and trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.

• Concepcion Torres-Perez, 53, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $7,000.

• Renee Reis, 47, 22200 block of Yonkers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and loitering or prowling. Bond: $6,500.

• Robin Renee Robb, 38, 9400 block of Downing St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Nicole Emerson, 29, 15300 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Jeramie Green, 45, 200 block of Havana Road, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief, under $1,000.  Bond: None.

• Paul Lamere, 37, 1400 block of Tortoise Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.

• Robert McKenzie Jr., 28, 100  block of Granada Boulevard, North Port.  Charge: Widman Act, larceny theft, burglary of unoccupied conveyance. Bond: None.

• Justin Smith, 47, 6400 block of Fabian Road, North Port. Charge: larceny, grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Kory Black, 34, 4500 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of DUI, leaving scene of accident other than serious injury (Lee County). Bond: None.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

