The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Victor Anthony Medina, 23, 2800 block of Safe Harbor Drive, Sarasota. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Larry Thermidor, 24, 22400 block of Lacombe Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and violation of probation. $2,000.
Thomas Michael Bobo, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and petty theft. Bond: none.
Ashley Marie Harrison, 35, 1900 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and petty theft. Bond: none.
Mark Anthony Werman, 34, 13700 block of Ainsworth Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Thomas James Aprile, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $1,000.
Franky Gonzalez Velez, 32, of Orlando. Charges: underlying charge and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $10,000.
Charles Michael Jaghab, 47, 4400 Carrizal Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Francis William Taylor, 67, 8500 block of College Parkway, Fort Myers. Charges: attaching a registration license plate not assigned and driving with a suspended license. Bond: $2,500.
Matthew Paul Mazza, 21, 15200 block of Marsh St., Winter Garden. Charge: battery by battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
Brandon Mazza, 22, 15200 block of S. Martin St., Winter Garden. Charge: battery by battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
Thomas Michael Boylston, 45, 1150 block of Capricorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
DeJesus Maurice Kelly, Sr., 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $1,000.
Brandie Michele Rawles, 37, 13400 block of Driscoll Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Stacey Anne King, 48, 15100 block of Buswell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Caleb Alexander DeJesus, 19, 18400 block of Yarborough Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: none.
Douglas Edward Vaughan, 40, 4300 block of Kimball Circle, North Port. Charges: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $30,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Marlene Adebayo, 42, 2900 block of Jeylena Road, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Tyler C. Branham, 30, 7400 block Rockwell Ave., North Port. Charges: three counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, petty theft and grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $6,120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Arthur James Keith, 32, 5300 block of Andreas Court, North Port. Charge: Charlotte County violation of probation and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Alan McDonald, 51, 350 block of Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of hit and run and driving with a suspended license. Bond: $2,120.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
