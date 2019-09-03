The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• John Michael Doherty, 26, 400 block of Auburn Lake Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Carol Ann Conger, 48, 1500 block of Betty Lou Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000, DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

• Valerie Jean Maass, 56, 5200 block of Conner Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of injunction against stalking and three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

• Raymond Dale Green, 47, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence, and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

• Edward Dewelden Breneman Jr., 38, 23300 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

• James Edward Thurston, 42, of Port Byran, N.Y. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Christopher Patrick Bigness, 31, 7200 block of Crock Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

• John Michael Spisak, 19, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Colleen Marie Owisiany, 48, 50 block of North McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

• Bradley Jordan Greus, 33, 8300 block or Roosevelt Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

• Wesley Phillip Greus, 36, 8300 block of Roosevelt Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

• Pablo Adelio Sanchez Machaca, 44, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Anibal Alexander Landaverde Paz, 33, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Margaret L. Cobb, 56, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

• Christopher John Tener, 18, 21300 block of Percy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, two counts of violation of probation, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

• John Curtis Speicher, 24, 400 block of Crystal Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

• Bryan Eric Perez, 34, 9200 block of Anite Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jadaris Lee Banks, 28, of Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $328.

• Brandon Lamont Thomas, 35, 22700 block of Bayshore Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $200.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Marco Antonio Martinez Rubio, 29, of Lake City. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• James Christiansen, 37, 6300 block of Jordan Street, North Port. Charges: DUI, third offense within 10 years, DUI, refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $2,000.

• Victor Niglio-Parein, 27, 800 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Brady Ziebart, 19, 6100 block of Deming Avenue, North Port. Charges: operating motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $240.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments