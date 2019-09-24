The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Sarah Renee Minton, 33, 10 block of Bunker Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Sean Patrick Orawe, 25, 26300 block of Barranquilla Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Sean De Asplin, 21, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Brodrick Victrics Brown, 24, 18700 block of Countryman Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
Erica Alexandria Fernandez, 24, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Jillian Cameron Graham, 40, 10100 block of Algren Place, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Richard Allen Albritton, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
Amy Renee Porter, 33, 500 block of Spruce Street NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and dealing in stolen property. Bond: $15,000.
Isaac Jacob Borst, 33, 22200 block of Montrose Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and five counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Christian Marie Allender, 38, 21400 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense and trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $9,000.
Joshua John Jury, 28, 8600 block of Laboca Avenue, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
John David Demeo, 53, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Terrance Isaiah Turner, 23, 2500 block of Luther Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas Canaris, 36, 500 block of Barcelona Avenue, Venice. Charge: hold for Florida Parole Commission. Bond: none.
• Randall Lloyd Casady, 27, 2600 block of Abbotsford Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted state felon). Bond: none.
• James Michael Christiansen, 37, 6300 block of Jordan Street, North Port. Charge: simple assault. Bond: $500.
• Octavious Cornelius Cummings, 20, 3400 block of Nekoosa Street, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County. Bond: none.
• Teresa Lynn Ekleberry, 48, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted state felon). Bond: none.
• Viktor Afanasyevich Revega, 28, 3700 block of North Roderigo Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure; battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT; criminal mischief and resisting an officer with violence). Bond: none.
• Shawna Lee Sheckells, 31, 1900 block of Manasota Beach Road, Venice. Charges: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription) and contempt of court (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
• Dennis Lewis Adkins Jr., 49, 7000 block of Odom Place, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana). Bond: none.
• Lesley Jean Blaney, 54, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Manatee County. Bond: none.
• Ryan Donald Callahan, 25, 7500 block of Divot Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Valeriy Leonidovich Klychkov, 26, 4000 block of Town Terrace, North Port. Charges: three counts of second-degree petty theft. Bond: $360.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.