The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Sarah Renee Minton, 33, 10 block of Bunker Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Sean Patrick Orawe, 25, 26300 block of Barranquilla Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Sean De Asplin, 21, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Brodrick Victrics Brown, 24, 18700 block of Countryman Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

Erica Alexandria Fernandez, 24, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Jillian Cameron Graham, 40, 10100 block of Algren Place, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Richard Allen Albritton, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.

Amy Renee Porter, 33, 500 block of Spruce Street NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and dealing in stolen property. Bond: $15,000.

Isaac Jacob Borst, 33, 22200 block of Montrose Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and five counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Christian Marie Allender, 38, 21400 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense and trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $9,000.

Joshua John Jury, 28, 8600 block of Laboca Avenue, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence and out of county warrant. Bond: none.

John David Demeo, 53, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Terrance Isaiah Turner, 23, 2500 block of Luther Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Nicholas Canaris, 36, 500 block of Barcelona Avenue, Venice. Charge: hold for Florida Parole Commission. Bond: none.

• Randall Lloyd Casady, 27, 2600 block of Abbotsford Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted state felon). Bond: none.

• James Michael Christiansen, 37, 6300 block of Jordan Street, North Port. Charge: simple assault. Bond: $500.

• Octavious Cornelius Cummings, 20, 3400 block of Nekoosa Street, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County. Bond: none.

• Teresa Lynn Ekleberry, 48, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted state felon). Bond: none.

• Viktor Afanasyevich Revega, 28, 3700 block of North Roderigo Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure; battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT; criminal mischief and resisting an officer with violence). Bond: none.

• Shawna Lee Sheckells, 31, 1900 block of Manasota Beach Road, Venice. Charges: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription) and contempt of court (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.

• Dennis Lewis Adkins Jr., 49, 7000 block of Odom Place, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana). Bond: none.

• Lesley Jean Blaney, 54, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Manatee County. Bond: none.

• Ryan Donald Callahan, 25, 7500 block of Divot Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Valeriy Leonidovich Klychkov, 26, 4000 block of Town Terrace, North Port. Charges: three counts of second-degree petty theft. Bond: $360.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez.

