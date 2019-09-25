The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Cierra Letica Camel, 32, of Wauchula. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Thomas Scott Bell, 51, 1000 block of Robinhood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $30,000.

• Philip Wayne O’Connell, 54, 29400 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

• Robin Tina Rose, 33, 24000 block of Heritage Place, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Malcolm Keith Lattimore Jr., 27, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Dennis Talbot Sherry, 67, 1200 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Layla Michelle Sikorski, 33, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

• Stephanie Marie Draine, 33, 400 block of Cortez Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Christopher Cody Danner, 31, 1400 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of firearm and burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: $40,000.

• Nathan Andrew Jones, 39, 100 block of Carlisle Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to comply with registration law. Bond: $5,000.

• Matthew Lee Owen, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.

• Mandy Dae Wheeler, 33, 100 block of Carlisle Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: dealing in stolen property. Bond: $10,000.

• Cynthia Lee Turner, 29, 5200 block of Forbes Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant and four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $41,500.

• Nick Charles Schmader, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Rashida Elecia Arscott, 40, 1600 block of Nuremberg Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.

• Michael Peter De Waard, 51, 1200 block of Yarmouth Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

• Jeremy Richard Lorber, 26, of Fort Myers. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

• Kevin Earl Luckett, 56, of Lithia, Florida Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.

• Derek Joshua Parker, 25, 300 block of East Dearborn Street, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $6,900.

• Waymond Timothy Golden, 49, 100 block of West Cowles Street, Englewood. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Brian Keith Brown, 48, 11100 block of Palmerston Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

• Christopher Lee Harris, 47, 7300 block of Alfred Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: $240.

• Marco Antonio Urzua Garcia, 53, of Pachuca De Soto, Mexico. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.

• Virgil Allen Harvey, 45, 5000 block of Placida Road, Grove City. Charges: underlying charge and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $5,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Steven Robert Shaffer, 39, 500 block of Canal Way, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Suzanne Michele Silva, 25, 9300 block of Randy Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

• Alyssa Paige Fisher, 24, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• James Patrick Merchant, 46, 400 block of Treasure Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Roland Reinhold Risse, 24, 4900 block of Wilde Dasey Lane, Venice. Charges: six counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Michael James Smith, 38, 500 block of North Esplanade, Venice. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez

• Barbara Jeanette Whiteaker, 48, 1100 block of Northwest Timber Trail, Englewood. Charge: hold for Department of Corrections. Bond: none.

• Douglas Wayne Craig, 39, 350 block of South McCall Street, Englewood. Charge: committing domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

• Alicia Marie Dorsch, 31, Venice Bay Park Boulevard, Venice. Charge: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (dilaudid) without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Nicholas Sean Glock, 24, 4400 block of Sturkie Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation (original charge: grand theft); possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription; possession or use of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended, habitual offender and giving false I.D. to an officer. Bond: none.

• Rolando Enrique Gomez Jr., 37, 5400 block of Linksman Place, North Port. Charges: 13 counts of violating conditions of a pretrial release from a domestic violence charge. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Damaris Anabelly Ventura, 20, 3400 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: giving false I.D. to an officer and contempt of court (original charge: fraudulent use of personal identification information). Bond: $50,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Dmitriy Shel Dyayev, 36, 8700 block of Porto Bello Avenue, North Port. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and first-degree petty theft. Bond: $8,000.

• Divinity Jermaine Currie, 42, 3300 block of Rockman Street, North Port. Charge: hold for Hillsborough County for violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

• Javier Ivan Garcia-Diaz, 30, 12000 block of Malaga Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.

• Jennifer Lynn Keyso, 42, 4800 block of La Rosa Avenue, North Port. Charges: five counts of possession of a controlled substance (including methamphetamine, alprazolam, clonazopam and buprenorphine hydrochloride) without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Sean Patrick Butler, 24, 32800 block of Clay Gully Road, Myakka City. Charge: selling marijuana within 1,000 ft of a school, business or place of worship. Bond: $7,500.

