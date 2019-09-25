The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Cierra Letica Camel, 32, of Wauchula. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Thomas Scott Bell, 51, 1000 block of Robinhood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $30,000.
• Philip Wayne O’Connell, 54, 29400 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Robin Tina Rose, 33, 24000 block of Heritage Place, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Malcolm Keith Lattimore Jr., 27, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Dennis Talbot Sherry, 67, 1200 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Layla Michelle Sikorski, 33, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Stephanie Marie Draine, 33, 400 block of Cortez Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Christopher Cody Danner, 31, 1400 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of firearm and burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: $40,000.
• Nathan Andrew Jones, 39, 100 block of Carlisle Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to comply with registration law. Bond: $5,000.
• Matthew Lee Owen, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
• Mandy Dae Wheeler, 33, 100 block of Carlisle Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: dealing in stolen property. Bond: $10,000.
• Cynthia Lee Turner, 29, 5200 block of Forbes Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant and four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $41,500.
• Nick Charles Schmader, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Rashida Elecia Arscott, 40, 1600 block of Nuremberg Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
• Michael Peter De Waard, 51, 1200 block of Yarmouth Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Jeremy Richard Lorber, 26, of Fort Myers. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Kevin Earl Luckett, 56, of Lithia, Florida Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.
• Derek Joshua Parker, 25, 300 block of East Dearborn Street, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $6,900.
• Waymond Timothy Golden, 49, 100 block of West Cowles Street, Englewood. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Brian Keith Brown, 48, 11100 block of Palmerston Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Christopher Lee Harris, 47, 7300 block of Alfred Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: $240.
• Marco Antonio Urzua Garcia, 53, of Pachuca De Soto, Mexico. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
• Virgil Allen Harvey, 45, 5000 block of Placida Road, Grove City. Charges: underlying charge and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Steven Robert Shaffer, 39, 500 block of Canal Way, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Suzanne Michele Silva, 25, 9300 block of Randy Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Alyssa Paige Fisher, 24, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• James Patrick Merchant, 46, 400 block of Treasure Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Roland Reinhold Risse, 24, 4900 block of Wilde Dasey Lane, Venice. Charges: six counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Michael James Smith, 38, 500 block of North Esplanade, Venice. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
• Barbara Jeanette Whiteaker, 48, 1100 block of Northwest Timber Trail, Englewood. Charge: hold for Department of Corrections. Bond: none.
• Douglas Wayne Craig, 39, 350 block of South McCall Street, Englewood. Charge: committing domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
• Alicia Marie Dorsch, 31, Venice Bay Park Boulevard, Venice. Charge: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (dilaudid) without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Sean Glock, 24, 4400 block of Sturkie Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation (original charge: grand theft); possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription; possession or use of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended, habitual offender and giving false I.D. to an officer. Bond: none.
• Rolando Enrique Gomez Jr., 37, 5400 block of Linksman Place, North Port. Charges: 13 counts of violating conditions of a pretrial release from a domestic violence charge. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Damaris Anabelly Ventura, 20, 3400 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: giving false I.D. to an officer and contempt of court (original charge: fraudulent use of personal identification information). Bond: $50,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dmitriy Shel Dyayev, 36, 8700 block of Porto Bello Avenue, North Port. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and first-degree petty theft. Bond: $8,000.
• Divinity Jermaine Currie, 42, 3300 block of Rockman Street, North Port. Charge: hold for Hillsborough County for violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
• Javier Ivan Garcia-Diaz, 30, 12000 block of Malaga Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.
• Jennifer Lynn Keyso, 42, 4800 block of La Rosa Avenue, North Port. Charges: five counts of possession of a controlled substance (including methamphetamine, alprazolam, clonazopam and buprenorphine hydrochloride) without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Sean Patrick Butler, 24, 32800 block of Clay Gully Road, Myakka City. Charge: selling marijuana within 1,000 ft of a school, business or place of worship. Bond: $7,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.