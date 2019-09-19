The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Christopher Davis, 38, 8500 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.

• Phillip Barker, 60, 3600 block of Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charge; driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.

• Carlos Smith, 47, 1900 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charges: DUI (Suwannee County), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,350.

• Tavarious Smith, 23, 1900 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond; $1,500.

• Patrick Love, 39, 1100 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, moving traffic violation, driving while license suspended, third of subsequent offense. Bond: $3,000.

• Cristian Saldana, 25, Hemsted Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Juan Antonio Torres-Salas, 22, 1300 block of Falls Circle, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Nadine Dolezalek, 30, 500 block of Rio De Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.

• Samantha Marie Cupani, 29, 1900 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Justin John Henne, 33, 8500 block of Agate St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Alias Ahkeem Francois, 21, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Devin Latrel Tyler, 28, 9200 block of King Hill St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Frank Preston Parker, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.

• Justin Roy Webb, 31, 2100 block of Clermont St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $3,500.

• Matthew Dain Schulz, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.

• Juan Elias Lorenzo-Juarez, 23, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Darrell Elwood Sargent, 57, 2300 block of Manasota Beach Road, Englewood. Charges: violation of condition of pretrial release, three underlying charges, failure to appear, driving while license suspended 2nd offense, and DUI. Bond: none.

• Lenworth Esscorffrey Bartley Jr., 33, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. bond: $337.

• Christopher Agustis Hardwick, 60, 800 block of Mench Terris NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

• Dooley Evan Pickering, 40, 5100 block of Hills Court, North Port. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $500.

• Steven S. Deleon, 55, 6300 block of Munsing Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.

• Dean Eugene Bain, 49, 9100 block of Griggs Road, Grove City. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Kyla Marie Thomas, 19, 2500 block of Sunshine Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possess received obtained stolen credit/debit card and fraudulent use of credit card two or fewer times less than $100. Bond: $7,500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• June Raffaelli, 42, 200 block of Malvern Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $15,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Joshea Wirick, 38, 1300 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: petty larceny, second conviction. Bond: $5,000.

• Charles Babcock, 51, 3900 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: three counts of domestic assault. Bond: None.

• Daniel Soper, 31, 200 block of Capri Avenue, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

