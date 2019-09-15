The Charlotte County Sheriff's Officer reported the following arrests:
Randall Christian Elliot, 28, 250 block of W. End Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.
Mark Ernest Dickinson, 29, 430 block of Solona St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Reginal Anthony Graves, 22, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of larceny. Bond: none.
Barrett Miles Hardin, 47, 7200 block of Mikasa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Carlos Alberto Sanchez, first block of Purcell St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Joseph James Hinkle, 30, 21100 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
Valerie Gertrude Bentley, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $4,000.
Christopher Lee Forbes, 22, 53400 block of Globe St., North Port. Charge: reckless driving. Bond: $1,000.
Jose Sanchez-Santiago, 35, of Memphis, Tenn. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Tia Alexis Hanna, 32, 8600 block of Pegasus Drive, Lehigh Acres. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $5,000.
Bobbie Roy Fann, 38, of Jacksonville. Charges: two counts of larceny. Bond: $3,000.
Shalah Treanae Shirley, 29, of Jacksonville. Charges: two counts of larceny. Bond: $5,000.
Laurence Robert Waiters, 41, of Brooklyn, N.Y. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,250.
Marquel Trevion Carnes, 22, homeless of Sarasota. Charge: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,500.
Brenton Lovell Reed, Jr., 25, 3100 block of Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. Charge: false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,000.
Dillian Demetrius Dockery, 37, 2400 block of Cherokee St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Brianna Lee Hall, 22, 500 block of Orange Blossom Lane, Nokomis. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Aiyanna Mae Clark, 22, 400 block of Pinewood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Jason Blayne Smith, 46, 6200 block of Richledge St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Porcha S. Graham, 31, 790 block of Dedication Court, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Leann Rose Thibodeau, 34, 18500 block of N Ebb St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,200.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:
Exalese Gustave, 34, of Palmetto. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Tyrail Rashad Hatcher, 27, 2900 block of SE Norman Ave., Arcadia. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $240.
Douglas William Heroux, 57, 320 block of Maraviya Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,200.
William M. Utterback, 43, 4400 block of Towton Lane, North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Joseph Viverios, Jr., 38, 6600 block of Electra Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of a domestic violence protection injunction. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
