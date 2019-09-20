The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Dawson Arthur Sullivan, 20, 1200 block of Blue Lake Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: willfully defraud or attempt to defraud urine drug test and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kerry Ann Dillow, 44, 27100 block of Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: criminal attempt to solicit or conspire in 3rd degree felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of other controlled substance schedule III or IV with intent to sell. Bond: $17,500.
• Vernon Nelson Wheeler Jr., 48, 11100 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Christopher Alan Wallace, 2100 block of Como St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $425.
• Travis Jay Crane, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: two counts of violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Matthew Stephen Leonard, 33, 1100 block of Redstart Road, Venice. Charges: DUI 3rd violation within 10 years, out of county warrant, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Marcie Lou Strickland, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Christine Lea Webster, 40, 5200 block of White Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Somvent At, 37, 4100 block of Blossom Court, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike. Bond: None.
• Marc Chase, 21, 6100 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: None.
• Mandi Grant, 29, 3300 block of Eagle Pass Street, North Port. Charges: three counts, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
• Julie Sobek, 44, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Datta, 27, 2600 block of Logsdon Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $120.
• Theresa Patten, 44, 7800 block of Taplin Avenue, North Port. Charges: petty theft less than $100, trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $620.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
