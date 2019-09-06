The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Ernesto Hernandez Jr., 32, of Wimauma, Fla. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Michael George Wagstaff, 26, of St. Petersburg. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Christine Ann Mamalis, 53, 23200 block of Abrade Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Shane Roger Sexton, 21, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft 2nd offense. Bond: $3,500.
• Jessica Leigh Brown, 29, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft second-degree first offense, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Raymond Edward Williams, 42, 22300 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• William Howard Trimmer, 41, 9100 block of Melody Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
• Roy Walter Larsen Jr., 31, 2000 block of Kendis St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two underlying charges and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $20,000.
• Michael Jay Lanning, 33, 22400 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny petty theft, violation of probation, uttering forged bills, checks, drafts, or notes, and forgery. Bond: none.
• Mitchell Arthur Brieschke, 25, 1900 block of Wheeling Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Diane Ora Johnson, 64, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
• Matthew Aaron Greene, 32, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.
• Angela Leigh Mason, 44, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Scott Douglas Jury, 60, 7500 block of Park Pointe Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of bond/forfeiture/revocations, two counts aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer without violence, and felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Troy Bailas, 21, 200 block of Grove Road, Venice. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
• Martin Washington, 39, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Amanda Fresard, 24, 3300 block of Moravia Avenue, North Port. Charge: assault and battery, offender knew/should have known victim was pregnant. Bond: None.
• Kareena Hillard, 30, 2800 block of East Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: felony warrant, criminal mischief, $1,000 or more (Lee County). Bond: None.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• William Robinson, 42, 800 block of West Everest Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
