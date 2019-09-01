The Charlotte County Sheriff's Officer reported the following arrests:
• Tanner Scott Stutzman, 20, 7000 block of Hawkins Road, Sarasota. Charges: BUI and possession of alcohol by person under 21. Bond: none.
• Patrick Junius Jernigan, 67, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $500.
• Roosevelt Rene, 44, Pembroke Pines. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $4,000.
• Michael Ceneth Kinsey, 50, 1670 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,070.
• Yevgeniy Gennodievich Zhuravlev, 28, 26300 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Nicole Lee Land, 29, 18600 block of Kerville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief with more than $1,000 of damage. Bond: $5,000.
• Sarah Anne Kirmo, 39, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charges: criminal mischief and disorderly intoxication. $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Craig Bowersox, 57, Tarpon Road, Venice. Charges: possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Kristen Dilorenzo, 49, 1400 block of St. Claire Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Tia Howe, 32, 2500 block of Logan Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• David Kaczmerek Jr., 25, 1200 block of Yawl Way, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Andrea Piediscalzo, 32, 1400 block of Evangeline Lane, North Port. Charges: larceny less than $5,000 but more than $300 and possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $1,620.
• Arya Pujasmara, 32, 3900 block of Corvette Lane, North Port. Charges: criminal mischief resulting in property damage of over $200 but less than $1,000 and domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Jerome Brown, 62, 200 block of Sago Lane, Nokomis. Charges: resisting arrest without violence, two counts of contempt of court (original charges: resisting arrest, high speed flee, driving while license is suspended third or subsequent charge and driving with license is suspended habitual offender) and violation of probation for reckless driving. Bond: none.
• Neil Hampton, 42, 1400 block of East Pine St., Nokomis. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert McKenzie, 28, 100 block of Granada Blvd., North Port. Charge: domestic aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.
• Rex Peters, 41, 100 block of South Jessica St., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges: grand theft of over $300 but less than $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
• Elizer Saintvil, 34, 1400 block of Canal Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: DUI). Bond: $1,000.
• Jemil Thomas, 30, 200 block of Sierra St., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges: two counts of possession of marijuana) and hold for Manatee County. Bond: none.
• Jessica Whelan, 39, 1000 block of Royal Road, Venice. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Devon Bartley Jr., 44, 8000 block of Boca Grande Ave., North Port. Charges: tampering of evidence and domestic violence. Bond: $3,500.
• Calvin Bennett, 26, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: hold from Levy County for failure to appear (original charge: possession of paraphernalia). Bond: $4,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Sonja Blessinger, 48, 900 block of Villas Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Andrew Mullen, 30, 2700 block of Grafton Court, Sarasota. Charges: threatening a public servant or family and brawling. Bond: $1,620.
— Compiled by Alexandra Herrera and Daniel Sutphin
