The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• David Christopher Deeds Corson, 38, 200 block of Pelican Road, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,500.

• Denise Lynn Stanley, 38, 8100 block of Memory Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $10,000.

• Jasmine Nicole Gray, 28, 11500 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to modify HSMV of change of address. Bond: $10,500.

• Ryan Joseph Brooks Sr., 35, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: commit aggravated battery and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

• Rickie Joe Allen, 43, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

• Richard Paul Hamric, 66, 3000 block of Tarrywood Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to redeliver hired vehicle. Bond: $3,500.

• Brad Clifford Mackie, 43, 21200 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, underlying charge and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Jessica Lefebvre, 54, 4400 block of Sturkie Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $4,000.

• Ronald Garcia, 54, 1500 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Richard Eugene Foust III, 40, 2400 block of Ambrose Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Edward Paul Garcia, 39, 500 block of Yorkshire St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Travis Alan Rogers, 28, 22200 block of Tennyson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $10,000.

• Blake Joseph Buoye, 33, 700 block of Bertrand St., Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, underlying charge, and failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Kevin Peter Biener, 24, of Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $505,000.

• Ann Marie Derosier, 57, 1500 block of Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: nonresident driver license required and DUI. Bond: $5,500.

• Danielle Marie Cook, 33, 2900 block of South Salford Blvd., North Port. Charge: larceny petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $3,000.

• Wesley Phillip Greus, 36, 8300 block of Roosevelt Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,500.

• Joe Wayne Rice Jr., 53, 9000 block of Bantry Bay Blvd., Englewood. Charges: two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $150,000

• David Andrew Hunter, 32, of Baytown, Texas. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Bryan Lee Wisenbarger, 31, 17100 block of Fallkirk Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: two out of county warrants. Bond: $1,100.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Mark Merring, 29, 600 block of South Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charges: failure to appear, resisting an officer, high speed vehicle attempt to elude, driving while license suspended. Bond: $17,000.

• Jarrid Broe, 29, 700 block of Dearborn, Englewood. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

• John Johnson, 56, Artist Avenue, Englewood. Charges: two counts petit theft, third conviction. Bond: none.

• Derrick King, 35, 5400 block of Glade Street, North Port. Charge: felony battery. Bond: None.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jasmin Campbell, 19, 6600 block of Abdella Lane, North Port. Charge: use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a forgery. Fine: $1,500.

• Mark Jimenez, 53, 2700 block of Starview Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike. Bond: None.

• Richard Miller, 36, 6300 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Tom Harmening and Anne Easker

