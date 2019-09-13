The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• David Christopher Deeds Corson, 38, 200 block of Pelican Road, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,500.
• Denise Lynn Stanley, 38, 8100 block of Memory Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $10,000.
• Jasmine Nicole Gray, 28, 11500 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to modify HSMV of change of address. Bond: $10,500.
• Ryan Joseph Brooks Sr., 35, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: commit aggravated battery and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Rickie Joe Allen, 43, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Richard Paul Hamric, 66, 3000 block of Tarrywood Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to redeliver hired vehicle. Bond: $3,500.
• Brad Clifford Mackie, 43, 21200 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, underlying charge and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jessica Lefebvre, 54, 4400 block of Sturkie Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $4,000.
• Ronald Garcia, 54, 1500 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Richard Eugene Foust III, 40, 2400 block of Ambrose Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Edward Paul Garcia, 39, 500 block of Yorkshire St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Travis Alan Rogers, 28, 22200 block of Tennyson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $10,000.
• Blake Joseph Buoye, 33, 700 block of Bertrand St., Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, underlying charge, and failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Kevin Peter Biener, 24, of Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $505,000.
• Ann Marie Derosier, 57, 1500 block of Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: nonresident driver license required and DUI. Bond: $5,500.
• Danielle Marie Cook, 33, 2900 block of South Salford Blvd., North Port. Charge: larceny petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $3,000.
• Wesley Phillip Greus, 36, 8300 block of Roosevelt Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,500.
• Joe Wayne Rice Jr., 53, 9000 block of Bantry Bay Blvd., Englewood. Charges: two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $150,000
• David Andrew Hunter, 32, of Baytown, Texas. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Bryan Lee Wisenbarger, 31, 17100 block of Fallkirk Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: two out of county warrants. Bond: $1,100.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Mark Merring, 29, 600 block of South Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charges: failure to appear, resisting an officer, high speed vehicle attempt to elude, driving while license suspended. Bond: $17,000.
• Jarrid Broe, 29, 700 block of Dearborn, Englewood. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
• John Johnson, 56, Artist Avenue, Englewood. Charges: two counts petit theft, third conviction. Bond: none.
• Derrick King, 35, 5400 block of Glade Street, North Port. Charge: felony battery. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jasmin Campbell, 19, 6600 block of Abdella Lane, North Port. Charge: use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a forgery. Fine: $1,500.
• Mark Jimenez, 53, 2700 block of Starview Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike. Bond: None.
• Richard Miller, 36, 6300 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Tom Harmening and Anne Easker
