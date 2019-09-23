The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Sarah Elizabeth Parsons, 38, 3400 block of Acamilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $20,000.

• Shawn David Allday, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,016.

• Tracey Ann Uerkwitz, 50, 21000 block of Cascade Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $645.

• Samuel Thomas Staples, 54, 21000 block of Cascade Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $645.

• Jennifer Ann Barry-Tillman, 42, 2800 block of Tenth St., Placida. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Jessica Ringler, 29, of Fort Myers. Charges: carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and DUI. Bond: $16,000.

• Yadira Valentin, 21, of Cape Coral. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Mattison Michael Witte, 28, 20200 block of Banner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $20,000.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest on Sept. 13:

• Bruce Lee Laishley, 62, 500 block of West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Kimberly Lynn Adkinson, 49, 1700 block of South Grande Park Drive, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery on a person age 65 or older. Bond: none.

• Craig Anthony Bowersox, 57, Tarpon Road, Venice. Charges: second-degree petty theft, resisting recovery of stolen property and using an anti-shoplifting device. Bond: $2,120.

• Tracey Lee Howard, 59, 5600 block of Espanola Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.

• Daye Emil Miller, 50, 300 block of Santurce Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

• Christopher Allen Vietts, 30, 400 block of Bard Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $3,000.

• Brandie Alligood, 23, 100 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.

• Mark Joseph Hornick, 50, 4000 block of Jennings Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Kipten Lee Paden, 19, 200 block of West Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.

• John Robert Tarasar, 68, 300 block of Cowry Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

• Nicholas Canaris, 36, 500 block of Barcelona Avenue, Venice. Charges: second-degree petty theft and false I.D. given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $620.

• Daniel Edward Chartrand II, 32, 5200 block of Bullard Street, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000). Bond: none.

• Robert Ronald Kilburn, 49, 200 block of Hammock Terrace, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Francis Muscente, 42, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Linda Spafford, 55, 100 block of Brentwood Lane, Englewood. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood-alcohol level of 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Michael Robert Jessup, 56, 400 block of Picasso Drive, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

• Alexander Edward Royak, 24, 600 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Katrina Nichole Endy, 18, 6600 block of Carovel Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

• Arek Michael Naudascher, 23, 3700 block of Rockman Street, North Port. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

• Sean Patrick Orawe, 25, 26300 block of Barranquilla Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.

• Devan John Arthur Skinner, 27, 8700 block of Culebra Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.

• Bobby Lee Davis Jr., 58, 4700 block of Butterfly Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT, etc. Bond: none.

• Shawn Ewing Jenkins, 31, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: second-degree petty theft. Bond: $120.

• Shaune Horace Johnson, 50, 8200 block of Aero Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Hunter Joseph King, 24, 2600 block of South Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charges: aggravated battery on a person age 65 or older and assault on a person age 65 or older. Bond: none.

• Lizzie Juanita Mazzie, 29, of Parrish. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: driving while license suspended or revoked). Bond: $2,000.

• Scott Anthony Rees, 51, 15000 block of Carousel Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez

