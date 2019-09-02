The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jennifer Lynn Goddard, 44, 200 block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: violation of probation and two counts of battery. Bond: none.
Edward Everson Tindall, 55, 22200 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $6,000.
Randall Lloyd Casady, 27, 2600 block of Abbotsford St., North Port. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $2,000.
Kara Danielle Cooper, 34, of Leechburg, Penn. Charges: battery on officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting an officer without violence, and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $9,000.
Sergio Carbajal-Pineda, 37, of Fort Myers. Charge: other violation of plant industry law. Bond: $2,500.
Rufino Caballero-Reyes, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: other violation of plant industry law. Bond: $2,500.
Rosali Santiago-Torres, 34, of Fort Myers. Charge: other violation of plant industry law. Bond: $2,500.
Kevin Ramirez, 34, of Fort Myers. Charge: other violation of plant industry law. Bond: $2,500.
Richard Martin Price Jr., 45, 7100 block of Dateland St., Englewood. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, abuse of elderly or disabled adult without great harm, and battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $20,000.
Charles Allen Krick, 32, 13500 block of Longwood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, resisting an officer without violence, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Montanna Nina Dinga, 22, of Cape Coral. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jerome Dewitt Brown, 62, 200 block of Sago Lane, Nokomis. Charge: resisting an officer without violence, two counts of contempt of court (original charges: multiple) and one count of violation of probation (original charge: reckless driving). Bond: none.
Neil Douglas Hampton, 42, 1400 block of East Pine Street, Nokomis. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $1,500.
Robert Junior McKenzie, 28, 100 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. $5,000.
Rex Wray Peters, 41, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: two counts of violation of probation (original charges: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
Elizer Junior Saintvil, 34, 1400 block of Canal Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: DUI). Bond: $1,000.
Jemile Markey Thomas, 30, 200 block of Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Manatee County for two counts of violation of probation (original charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana). Bond: none.
Jessica Lynn Whelan, 39, 1000 block of Royal Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked, subsequent offense. Bond: $500.
Craig Anthony Bowersox, 57, Tarpon Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Kristen Anne Dilorenzo, 49, 1400 block of St. Clair Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Tia Marie Howe, 32, 2500 block of Logan Road, Venice. Charge: DUI - unlawful blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher with person under 18. Bond: $120.
David George Kaczmarek Jr., 25, 1200 block of Yawl Way, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Andrea Lynn Piediscalzo, 32, 1400 block of Ebnglina Lane, North Port. Charges: hold for Manatee County for grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,620.
Arya Pujasmara, 32, 3900 block of Corvette Lane, North Port. Charges: domestic battery and criminal mischief. Bond: none.
Joseph Howard Westall, 48, 5500 block of Granito Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Brentley Wilson Marlow, 48, 3600 block of Casey Key Road, Nokomis. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
Miles Brian Schmaling, 18, 3000 block of Siesta Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.
Sarah Todd, 5600 block of Stephens Road, Venice. Charges: four counts of DUI with property damage and DUI - unlawful blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher with person under 18. Bond: $2,120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Devon Bartley Jr., 44, 8000 block of Boca Grande Avenue, North Port. Charge: obstruction of justice - tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding and domestic battery causing bodily harm. Bond: $3,500.
Calvin Jerome Nardino Bennett, 26, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: hold for Levy County for failure to appear (original charge: possession of drug paraphernalia). Bond: $4,000.
Hannah Epstein, 23, 15000 block of General Delivery Road, Ellenton. Charge: hold for Manatee County for petty theft. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sonja Lynn Blessinger, 48, 900 block of Villas Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Andrew William Mullen, 30, 2700 block of Grafton Court, Sarasota. Charge: corruption by threat of public servant or family and disorderly conduct. Bond: $1,620.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and by Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.