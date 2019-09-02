The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jennifer Lynn Goddard, 44, 200 block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: violation of probation and two counts of battery. Bond: none.

Edward Everson Tindall, 55, 22200 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $6,000.

Randall Lloyd Casady, 27, 2600 block of Abbotsford St., North Port. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $2,000.

Kara Danielle Cooper, 34, of Leechburg, Penn. Charges: battery on officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting an officer without violence, and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $9,000.

Sergio Carbajal-Pineda, 37, of Fort Myers. Charge: other violation of plant industry law. Bond: $2,500.

Rufino Caballero-Reyes, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: other violation of plant industry law. Bond: $2,500.

Rosali Santiago-Torres, 34, of Fort Myers. Charge: other violation of plant industry law. Bond: $2,500.

Kevin Ramirez, 34, of Fort Myers. Charge: other violation of plant industry law. Bond: $2,500.

Richard Martin Price Jr., 45, 7100 block of Dateland St., Englewood. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, abuse of elderly or disabled adult without great harm, and battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $20,000.

Charles Allen Krick, 32, 13500 block of Longwood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, resisting an officer without violence, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Montanna Nina Dinga, 22, of Cape Coral. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jerome Dewitt Brown, 62, 200 block of Sago Lane, Nokomis. Charge: resisting an officer without violence, two counts of contempt of court (original charges: multiple) and one count of violation of probation (original charge: reckless driving). Bond: none. 

Neil Douglas Hampton, 42, 1400 block of East Pine Street, Nokomis. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $1,500. 

Robert Junior McKenzie, 28, 100 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. $5,000. 

Rex Wray Peters, 41, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: two counts of violation of probation (original charges: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none. 

Elizer Junior Saintvil, 34, 1400 block of Canal Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: DUI). Bond: $1,000.

Jemile Markey Thomas, 30, 200 block of Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Manatee County for two counts of violation of probation (original charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana). Bond: none. 

Jessica Lynn Whelan, 39, 1000 block of Royal Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked, subsequent offense. Bond: $500. 

Craig Anthony Bowersox, 57, Tarpon Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000. 

Kristen Anne Dilorenzo, 49, 1400 block of St. Clair Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120. 

Tia Marie Howe, 32, 2500 block of Logan Road, Venice. Charge: DUI - unlawful blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher with person under 18. Bond: $120. 

David George Kaczmarek Jr., 25, 1200 block of Yawl Way, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120. 

Andrea Lynn Piediscalzo, 32, 1400 block of Ebnglina Lane, North Port. Charges: hold for Manatee County for grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,620. 

Arya Pujasmara, 32, 3900 block of Corvette Lane, North Port. Charges: domestic battery and criminal mischief. Bond: none. 

Joseph Howard Westall, 48, 5500 block of Granito Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120. 

Brentley Wilson Marlow, 48, 3600 block of Casey Key Road, Nokomis. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120. 

Miles Brian Schmaling, 18, 3000 block of Siesta Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620. 

Sarah Todd, 5600 block of Stephens Road, Venice. Charges: four counts of DUI with property damage and DUI - unlawful blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher with person under 18. Bond: $2,120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Devon Bartley Jr., 44, 8000 block of Boca Grande Avenue, North Port. Charge: obstruction of justice - tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding and domestic battery causing bodily harm. Bond: $3,500. 

Calvin Jerome Nardino Bennett, 26, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: hold for Levy County for failure to appear (original charge: possession of drug paraphernalia). Bond: $4,000.  

Hannah Epstein, 23, 15000 block of General Delivery Road, Ellenton. Charge: hold for Manatee County for petty theft. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Sonja Lynn Blessinger, 48, 900 block of Villas Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120. 

Andrew William Mullen, 30, 2700 block of Grafton Court, Sarasota. Charge: corruption by threat of public servant or family and disorderly conduct. Bond: $1,620. 

— Compiled by Anne Easker and by Victoria Villanueva-Marquez 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments